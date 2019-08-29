PORTLAND — The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception will host a special 150th Anniversary Mass at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8.
The Cathedral, at 307 Congress St., was first dedicated in 1869 and all are invited to commemorate the history of a “magnificent symbol of faith, worship, and service,” the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland said in a press release.
The anniversary Mass fittingly falls on the Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary and is one of a series of special events designed to honor the church’s longtime importance to the city and its people.
