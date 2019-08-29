NEW HIRES

The VIA Agency in Portland has hired Bobby Hershfield as chief creative officer.

Hershfield joins VIA from The Community in New York, where he served as vice president and executive creative director. Prior to that, he was chief creative officer and partner at SS&K.

Colleen Foley-Ingersoll joined Maine Behavioral Healthcare as senior director of autism and developmental disorders service.

Foley-Ingersoll, of North Yarmouth, previously served as the clinical director for Woodfords Family Services Pineland Preschool. She also served as the director of the REACH School in South Portland.

Victoria Gagnon and Stephen Arsenault joined Maine Optometry as optometrists at its newest location at 240 Main St. in Saco.

Meggan Kilmurry joined Diversified Communications as a marketing manager.

Kilmurry previously worked for 75 State Street in Portland.

PROMOTIONS

Jake Rogers was promoted to head equipment manager with the Mariners.

Rogers has been involved with Portland professional hockey since 2009 and served as assistant equipment manager last season.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences added three new trustees and two new members to its advisory board.

Bill Burgess will replace Louise Bowditch as chair of its board of trustees.

Burgess is a general partner at North Bridge Venture Partners. He has served on the board since 2015.

Tom Allen, Priscilla Brooks, and Marion Howard will join the board of trustees in October. Marion Flores will begin serving as treasurer. Brigitta Tadmor will remain as vice chair. Kimberly Hamilton and Maureen Stancik Boyce will join the advisory board.

All appointments will take effect on Oct. 3.

David Scaccia, D.O., M.P.H., was inaugurated as president of the Maine Osteopathic Association during its annual convention in June. Scaccia is board certified by American Board of Medical Specialties in occupational medicine and by American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians in family medicine. He practices as a private occupational medicine consultant in Kittery.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: