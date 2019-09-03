NEW HIRES

Julianne McCullough, DMD, joined the general dental practice of Regan and Russell LLC on Woodford Street in Portland.

Dr. McCullough is a graduate of Tufts University School of Dental Medicine.

Michelle Boyer was hired as director of resource development and marketing at United Way of Kennebec Valley.

Boyer, of Augusta, brings experience in nonprofit fundraising, marketing and event planning from various organizations such as the YMCA, ZLAC Rowing club, National Psoriasis Foundation and the American Cancer Society.

PROMOTIONS

Kathryn Ravenscraft was promoted to executive director at Penobscot Theatre Company.

Ravenscraft had served as director of development and communications since March. She previously served as resource development and communications manager at United Way of Eastern Maine.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Jennifer Hogan, president and chief executive officer at Community Credit Union in Lewiston, was recognized by Credit Union Magazine as one of the 2019 Credit Union Rock Stars.

Hogan was recognized for her commitments to the credit union industry, her communities, and for developing and fostering a fun and authentic culture at Community Credit Union.

Woodard & Curran moved up six spots to 51 on the list of North America’s top environmental firms published by Engineering News Record.

The firm had a gross revenue of more than $200 million last year. From 2017 to 2018, Woodard & Curran created more than 10 percent growth in revenue.

GENERAL

Northern Light Pharmacy announced it will sell its Long-Term Care Pharmacy services to Bangor Drug LTC, effective Sept. 27.

Currently, 18 people work for the pharmacy operations within Northern Light Pharmacy. Members of leadership are working with affected employees to support them through the transition, according to a press release.

