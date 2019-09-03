The Maine Lobstermen’s Association is withdrawing its support for a proposed right whale protection plan, claiming it was rushed into voting for a plan riddled with errors, bad science and bias against the lobster fishery.

In April, five MLA members who serve on the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team voted in favor of a proposal to reduce Maine buoy lines by 50 percent to reduce the risk of entangling an endangered whale.

All but one of the people who serve on the National Marine Fisheries Service task force voted in favor of the proposal, which is now being considered as a foundation for new fishing regulations that could come out next year.

But now the state’s largest and oldest lobstering trade group is yanking its support, claiming NMFS forced a vote without giving the task force adequate notice or accurate data to do the right thing for the industry or the endangered whale.

In an Aug. 30 letter to NMFS’s parent agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, MLA director Patrice McCarron pointed to the government’s own data as proof that Maine lobstering is not a significant threat to the right whale.

From 2010-18, NMFS data shows ship strikes accounted for 48 percent of all right whale serious injury and deaths; Canadian snow crab pots, 31 percent; gillnet and net fishing, 13 percent; U.S. trap gear, 4 percent; and unknown trap gear, 4 percent.

There are no known cases involving Northeast lobster gear, McCarron said.

“Maine cannot stem the decline of the right whale population on its own,” McCarron said. “Maine’s lobstermen believe it is past time for all stakeholders in the effort to ensure a thriving future for right whales to examine and address the multiple stressors and threats to the species that occur outside of our waters.”

This story will be updated.

