YORK

Enroll in introductory Spanish class

Sign-ups are being accepted to participate in a 15-week Introduction to Spanish language class to be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Tuesday from Sept. 10 through Dec. 17 at the York Hospital Conference Room.

The class is free and open to anyone who wishes to learn the basics of Spanish.

For further information, location and registration contact Dan Duffy at [email protected] or call 310-1038.

PORTLAND/FREEPORT

Connected Catholics having potluck lunch



Connected Catholics of Maine Portland Chapter will meet at 1 p.m. Sunday for a social hour and potluck luncheon, followed by a brief business meeting at Winslow Park, 50 Winslow Way, Freeport.

For more details, call Pat at 802-748-9688.

SOUTH WATERBORO

Historical society hosting free appraisals

The Waterborough Historical Society will host free appraisals by Cindy Hamilton at its next meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Grange Hall, 31 West Road.

Hamilton, of Americana Workshop of Kennebunk, has a knowledge of antiques and collectibles. She will try to identify and value one item per person. The public is invited to attend. Refreshments will be served.

For more details, call Jim Carll at 247-5878.

SANFORD

Two churches resuming regular services

Sanford Unitarian Universalist Church will resume regular worship services with the Rev. Shay MacKay at 11 a.m. Sunday at 5 Lebanon St.

A coffee and social hour is held before the service, at 10 a.m.

For more details, call the church office at 324-3191, or go to www.sanforduuchurch.org.

St. George’s Episcopal Church will resume regular worship services at 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday at 3 Emerson St.

Child care is available at the 10 a.m. service. Sunday school for kindergarten through grade 6 begins at 9:45 a.m.

For more details, call the church office at 324-8119, or go to www.stgeorgesanford.org.

WISCASSET

Annual library fundraiser includes live music, raffle

Friends of the Wiscasset Library will hold its sixth annual Bands for Books event from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Marianmade Farm, 155 Federal St.

The event is the chief yearly fundraiser for the library and includes food, a cash bar, live music by the Salty Dogs, a silent auction and a free ticket for a raffle drawing to win a $50 gift card to the newly opened Water Street Kitchen and Bar in Wiscasset.

Advance tickets are $20 per person and are available at the Wiscasset Public Library at 21 High St., at Birch home furnishings and gifts at 72 Main St. or by calling Linda Winterberg at 882-9693. Tickets at the door are $25.

Funds raised will benefit the purchase of a new entry door at the library, as well as fresh paint.

OGUNQUIT

Capriccio music festival begins this weekend

Ogunquit Performing Arts will hold its 29th annual Capriccio Music Festival, featuring performances on Friday and Saturday and again Sept. 13.

Grammy-winning jazz pianist Paul Sullivan will share the stage with Maine singer/songwriter and guitarist Con Fullam at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Great Hall of the S. Judson Dunaway Center at 23 School St.

On Saturday, Ogunquit Performing Arts joins the Ogunquit Camera Shop and the Ogunquit Rotary Club in presenting their annual Capriccio Kite Festival at 10 a.m. on Ogunquit Beach, with Andy Happel and friends performing.

Happel will return on Sept. 13 for a 7:30 p.m. performance with the Los Galactacos String Band at the Dunaway Center. That performance will feature a lively repertoire of songs, from Chile to Canada, bringing together an exotic combination of voice, guitar, violin, banjo, upright bass, drums and percussion.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, $5 for students, and may be purchased at the Dunaway Center, Ogunquit Camera Shop, Ogunquit Playhouse Downtown Box Office and Ogunquit Welcome Center until 24 hours before the concert or online at www.ogunquitperformingarts.org.

PORTLAND

Fundraiser benefits Eastern Promenade

Friends of the Eastern Promenade will offer a premiere Paddle for the Promenade fundraiser from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the East End Beach, benefiting the organization’s mission to restore, protect and enhance the Eastern Promenade. The event includes both competitive and noncompetitive group paddles on Casco Bay for kayaks and stand-up paddleboards as well as a kid’s course.

Participants can choose between a 9.75-mile competitive course, a 4.75 noncompetitive course and a .75 mile kid’s course. Both sea kayakers and paddleboarders are invited to participate. The event is open to ages 11-14 for kids paddling solo, and from age 7 to 10 for kids paddling in a tandem kayak with an adult.

Participants must wear a life jacket and should plan to dress appropriately for cool water.

The sign-up fee is $40. Registration is online at easternpromenade.org. Portland Paddle will rent paddleboards and kayaks for an additional fee.

Neighborhood tours give peek into past

Greater Portland Landmarks continues its line-up of four weekly guided tours through October to explore select neighborhoods in the city’s historic districts.

The Homes of Portland’s Golden Age Tour explores the area that in the early 19th century was considered, “the most beautiful neighborhood in Portland.” This guided tour looks at the stately homes on High, Spring, State and Pleasant streets that showcase Portland’s early prosperity through architecture. These 90-minute tours are held at 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday through Oct. 18, starting at 93 High St.

The Neighborhood Stories: Portland’s India Street Tour is offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. each Monday through Oct. 14 and uncovers stories of Portland’s busiest 19th- and early 20th-century commercial center. The neighborhood has been a crossroad for Portland’s workers, residents and travelers through the centuries. Home to immigrants, African-Americans and working people, the buildings and the stories reflect those influences Thanks to a partnership with the Committee to Restore the Abyssinian, the tour wraps up with an exclusive look inside the Abyssinian Meeting House (America’s third oldest African-American meetinghouse).

Portland’s Western Promenade in the Gilded Age Tour is offered at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 17 with a walk through one of Portland’s most exclusive neighborhoods to discover the entrepreneurs, the hidden web of relationships between neighbors and the remarkable women who lived there during the area’s building boom from the 1870s to the 1920s.

The U.S. Customs House Tour, offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 16, offers exclusive access to view the soaring interior spaces decorated with gilding, marble and ornate plasterwork of the house that was constructed soon after the Great Fire of 1866.

Tickets are $10, $8 for members. Advance purchase is required at portlandlandmarks.org/tours.

FALMOUTH

Church to host money management course

“Financial Peace University,” a nine-week series teaching money management, will begin Tuesday at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Road.

Through video teaching, class discussions and small group activities, the program presents practical steps to get rid of debt and spend and save wisely. The sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Tuesday through Oct. 29. Parishioners Scott and Laurie Carpenter will help facilitate the series.

For more details, visit www.daveramsey.com. To register, call Scott at 415-1966 or Laurie at 232-2793.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: