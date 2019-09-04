Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 9/9 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 9/10 6:30 p.m. Board of Education TH
Scarborough
Mon. 9/9 3:30 p.m. Communication Committee MB
Mon. 9/9 6 p.m. Board of Assessment MB
Mon. 9/9 7 p.m. Conservation Commission Committee MB
Tues. 9/10 3 p.m. Rules and Policies Committee MB
Tues. 9/10 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee MB
Tues. 9/10 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission MB
Wed. 9/11 7 p.m. Zoning Board MB
South Portland
Mon. 9/9 5 p.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee SPRC
Mon. 9/9 5:30 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee CH
Mon. 9/9 7 p.m. Board of Education SPHS
Tues. 9/10 6:30 p.m. City Council CH
Wed. 9/11 5:30 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee CH
Wed. 9/11 6 p.m. Fertilizer Ordinance Committee SPRC
Wed. 9/11 7 p.m. Planning Board CH
Thurs. 9/12 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing Portland CH
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
A storm chaser went silent as Dorian slammed the Bahamas. He reemerged with a harrowing story.
-
Southern Forecaster
Goodwill brain injury clinic moves to Scarborough
-
Nation & World
Britain’s Boris Johnson loses 2nd vote as Parliament moves to block no-deal Brexit
-
Nation & World
Chicago trial for R. Kelly on sex abuse charges tentatively set for April
-
Sports
Jayson Tatum to miss at least two games with ankle sprain