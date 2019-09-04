Cape Elizabeth

Mon. 9/9  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues. 9/10  6:30 p.m.  Board of Education  TH

Scarborough

Mon. 9/9  3:30 p.m. Communication Committee  MB

Mon. 9/9  6 p.m.  Board of Assessment  MB

Mon.  9/9  7 p.m. Conservation Commission Committee  MB

Tues. 9/10  3 p.m.  Rules and Policies Committee  MB

Tues. 9/10  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee  MB

Tues. 9/10  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  MB

Wed. 9/11  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  MB

South Portland

Mon. 9/9  5 p.m.  Pest Management Advisory Committee  SPRC

Mon. 9/9  5:30 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee  CH

Mon. 9/9  7 p.m.  Board of Education  SPHS

Tues. 9/10  6:30 p.m.  City Council  CH

Wed. 9/11  5:30 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee  CH

Wed. 9/11  6 p.m.  Fertilizer Ordinance Committee  SPRC

Wed. 9/11  7 p.m.  Planning Board  CH

Thurs. 9/12  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing  Portland CH

cape elizabeth maine, scarborough maine, south portland maine
