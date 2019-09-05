A Westbrook man was seriously injured Thursday morning when he was hit by a car, police say.

Clifford Verrill, 67, was hit by a car at the intersection of East Bridge and Austin streets around 7:35 a.m., according to Westbrook police. He was rushed to a hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries, said Capt. Steven Goldberg.

The car that struck him was driven by Nicholas Moulton, 24, of Windham.

Goldberg said Westbrook police continue to investigate the crash and are reconstructing the scene with assistance from the Windham Police Department.

Investigators believe some people may have witnessed the crash and are asking witnesses to call 854-0644 to speak with police.

