Six drivers were charged with operating under the influence during a sobriety checkpoint last weekend in Lebanon, Maine State Police said Thursday.

During the four hours the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety checkpoint was open along Route 202, four drivers were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. Two others were charged with drug-related operating under the influence, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

More than 850 vehicles were stopped at the checkpoint and given handouts about impaired driving and efforts to curb it, McCausland said. Field sobriety tests were given to 25 drivers.

Six drivers were charged with other offenses, including violating bail conditions, operating after suspension and driving without a license.

Because of the success of the checkpoint, plans are being made for another sobriety checkpoint in York County later this month, McCausland said.

The checkpoint was manned by officers from the York County Sheriff’s Office, Maine State Police and the Berwick, South Berwick and York police departments. A New Hampshire state trooper was also at the checkpoint.

