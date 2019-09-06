SACO — Going floor to floor, a SWAT Team has begun clearing residents from a multi-unit apartment building near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Spring Street in Saco on Friday afternoon while police are engaged in a standoff with a fugitive.

According to Saco Police Chief Jack Clements, officers blocked off Lincoln Street to traffic near Bob & Mike’s Mini Mart on Elm Street to the east and Spring Street to the west while trying to convince a wanted individual to surrender to authorities. Police have also restricted access to Storer Street from Elm Street during the standoff.

Clements said police do not think that the individual is armed, but are taking protective and precautionary measures on behalf of the public and law enforcement personnel.

The person that police are trying to get to exit the apartment building and surrender is wanted for a 2002 felony armed robbery in Connecticut, Clements said.

A woman who was with the fugitive in the building was allowed to leave and is speaking with police.

Clements said that officers have been working with residents of the area to keep the situation safe for everyone concerned.

He did not release the name of the individual involved in the standoff with police.

A state trooper also is at the scene assisting local police along with a K-9 unit from York Police.

