GORHAM — The Gorham High football team features 17 seniors, most of whom have grown up together, playing sports.

“We have such a bond. We’ve known each other for 10 years,” senior running back Tyler Rollins said.

It’s safe to say Rollins’ teammates like having him around, especially in the backfield.

“It’s really nice,” senior lineman Aaron Mains said.

Rollins scored five touchdowns Friday night in a 34-7 win over Noble in a Class B South opener.

Rollins rushed 28 times for 252 yards and four scores, and returned a punt 35 yards for a TD.

And if Noble had enough trouble handling one Rollins, it also had to contend with his twin brother, Isaac, the Rams’ quarterback. Isaac Rollins passed for 47 yards and rushed for 41 as Gorham outgained Noble 298 yards to 150.

Isaac Rollins also was 4 of 4 on PAT attempts.

Noble gained just 22 yards on the ground and was forced to a passing game. Brandon Drake completed 14 of 29 passes for 128 yards and one touchdown, a 27-yarder to Chris Pilcher. Drake stood tall despite a constant rush. He was sacked three times and pressured plenty.

“They were sending a lot of different pressures and fronts,” said Noble’s first-year coach, Keenon Blindow.

Linebacker Kyle Ouillette was in on two of the sacks. Mains helped stuff the middle with Henri Kuntz and Tyler King. Outside linebacker Kyle Skolfield lined up wide and often raced in for pressure.

“The coaches put the challenge in front of us, each of us having a job,” Ouillette said.

Job done.

“Our defensive coordinator Sam Morrison had a great game plan,” said head coach Andy Hager, starting his sixth year. “Our defensive line is a bunch of men out there. They play fast and they play physical.”

Tyler Rollins plays defensive back but got the show going on offense. On the Rams’ first drive, he burst through a right-side hole and sprinted 60 yards for a touchdown and 6-0 lead before a pass failed on the conversion.

The Knights, on their next possession, encountered a penalty and a sack, and were forced to punt out of their end zone.

The high punt looked like it was going to bounce when Tyler Rollins raced in, caught the ball in stride and scampered to the end zone to give Gorham a 13-0 lead.

“I saw people not going to the ball and I took advantage,” Tyler Rollins said.

Noble drove at the end of the first half but Isaac Rollins intercepted a pass at the Rams’ 22.

“We had some stalled drives,” Blindow said. “We saw some good things and, obviously, a lot to improve on.”

Gorham took the second-half kickoff and drove in. Keyed by Isaac Rollins’ 29-yard pass to Zach Shaw, the Rams marched 56 yards, capped by Tyler Rollins’ 6-yard run to up the lead to 20-0.

For most of the game, the Rams’ offense featured three plays – Tyler Rollins left, right and up the middle.

“I think we’re pretty bland and vanilla right now,” Hager said. “There’s a lot of stuff we have to polish. We certainly have other weapons we want to go to, but it’s hard to stop feeding (Tyler).”

Next week, Gorham will be at Deering and Noble will be home against Massabesic.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »