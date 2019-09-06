CUMBERLAND — Ethan Fraser scored eight seconds into the game from Chris Theodores and Greely went on to defeat Cape Elizabeth 3-2 in a Western Maine Conference boys’ soccer opener Friday night.

Theodores and Aidan Melville added first-half goals for the Rangers.

Nick Clifford and Killian Lathrop scored for Cape Elizabeth.

WESTBROOK 5, BIDDEFORD 1: Venecious Kai and Dante Lingley each scored their first varsity goal, and Ahmed Qasem added two goals and Yahya Altaie had the other for the Blue Blazes in an opener at Westbrook.

Alex Thurlow scored and Brady Ham had seven saves for the Tigers.

LEAVITT 7, OCEANSIDE 0: Cooper McGray scored three goals as Leavitt won an opener at Turner.

McGray opened the scoring with a pair of goals, and Blake Springer scored two more to give the Hornets a 4-0 halftime lead. McGray, Garrett Gaudin and Zack Morrison scored in the second half, and Ian Redstone finished with two assists.

Isaiah Meklin made 14 saves for Oceanside. Blaine Clark of Leavitt stopped six shots.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 3, ERSKINE ACADEMY 1: Will Smith scored twice to help the Panthers win an opener at Waldoboro.

Zack Cheeseman added a goal from Brandon Starr for Medomak from 6 yards.

Sam York scored for Erskine on a penalty shot with 11:18 left in the first half.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

WINSLOW 3, MORSE 1: Carly Warn scored two goals and Juliann Lapierre added another as the Black Raiders won an opener at Winslow.

Jenna Rodrique had two assists for Winslow.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 3, POLAND 1: Luna Barrionuevo, Sharlah-Mae Day and Brooke Emery scored for the Raiders in an opener at Fryeburg.

Halie Vachon answered for Poland.

Jordan Eastman had 10 saves for Fryeburg.

CHEVERUS 5, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Emma Gallant scored two of her three goals in the first half as the Stags took a 3-1 lead in an opener at Portland.

Gallant, who assisted on Cheverus’ other two goals, fed Lauren Jordan for a header and a 1-0 lead after three minutes. Gallant then sandwiched unassisted goals around Hattie Tetzlaff’s score for South Portland to make it 3-1. Mackenzie Farnham assisted on Tetzlaff’s goal.

Gallant and Mia Kratzer notched second-half goals for Cheverus.

Cheverus keeper Neve Cawley had three saves. Maria Buck stopped 11 shots for the Red Riots.

BONNY EAGLE 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Hailey Koons and Emily Byrne scored to lead the Scots, which held a 20-4 advantage in shots, to a season-opening victory at Saco.

Grace Mears had 11 saves for the Trojans.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOOTHBAY REGION 4, HALL-DALE 0: Hali Goodwin scored three goals to lift Seahawks in an opener at Boothbay Harbor.

Chloe Arsenault scored and had an assist for the Seahawks. Kylie Brown also had an assist.

Kelsey Cormier had 11 saves for Hall-Dale.

WINDHAM 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Mollie McAllister had 10 saves as the Eagles won an opener at Windham.

Carissa O’Connell and Shyler Fielding had first-half goals, and Whitney Wilson added another in the second. Bryanna Alley finished with 13 saves for the Red Riots.

GORHAM 2, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Molly Murray scored off a rebound with 12:26 to play in the first half and added her second on a feed from Faith Dillon early in the second half to stake the Rams to a 2-0 lead in an opener at Saco.

Lily Stark scored for Thornton with 16:30 remaining.

Maeve Donnelly stopped three shots for Gorham. Madison Vachon had one save for the Trojans.

MASSABESIC 6, WESTBROOK 2: Emma Snyder and Micaela Jacobs each had three goals as the Mustangs won an opener at Westbrook.

Katie Champagne and Lily Ranco scored for Westbrook with Champagne assisting on Ranco’s goal.

Julia Gregoire had 12 saves for the Mustangs. Aria Brunner stopped eight shots for the Blue Blazes.

