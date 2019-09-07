WORCESTER, Mass. — Massachusetts authorities say a police dog that was stabbed in the head multiple times with a screwdriver by a crime suspect is expected to recover.
Worcester officials told Masslive.com that police dog Beebs was stabbed by a male suspect on Saturday morning and brought to an animal hospital.
Police have not released the suspect’s name or details about the alleged crime.
Beebs, a Belgian Malinois, has been with the department since August 2017.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
UMaine Sports
Georgia Southern wears down Black Bears
-
Politics
Cory Booker asks Maine voters to engage in ‘moral moment’ facing America
-
Sports
College roundup: Michigan survives Army upset bid
-
Boston Red Sox
Happ, Yankees shut down Red Sox
-
Local & State
Unnamed Maine lawmaker subject of sexual harassment complaint