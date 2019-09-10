PROMOTIONS

Ryan Kanteres became a partner and principal at Scott Simons Architects.

Kanteres, of Portland, joined the architecture firm in 2012. He has more than 15 years of experience with sustainable design and composite wood technology in building design.

Diversified Communications announced the following promotions.

Brittany Banville was promoted to registration manager.

Banville joined Diversified in 2011 and most recently served as registration project manager.

David Cohen was named senior conference coordinator.

Cohen joined Diversified in 2014 and previously served as operations coordinator.

Jessica Woods was promoted to a financial analyst.

Woods joined the firm in 2016 and previously served as accounts receivable team lead.

Madelyn “Maddie” Kearns was named editorial project manager.

Kearns joined the firm in 2015 and previously served as editor.

Lauren Streeter was named marketing manager.

Streeter joined the firm in 2014 and most recently served as senior marketing coordinator.

Amelie Veegaert was promoted to event manager.

Veegaert joined Diversified in 2004 and most recently served as operations team manager.

Jason Zecchinelli was named director of data & analytics.

Zecchinelli previously served as director of marketing technology & data. He joined the firm in 2012.

Parker Swenson was promoted to project manager, operations.

Swenson joined the firm in 2016 and previously served as coordinator, operations.

Sarah Williams was promoted to operations team manager.

Williams joined Diversified in 2005 and previously served as operations manager.

Veronica Fossett was promoted to operations manager.

Fossett most recently served as operations project manager. She joined the firm in 2005.

GENERAL

Camden National Bank announced the start of construction on a 2,700 square-foot banking center at 435 Main St. in Damariscotta. The new location is a mile down the road from the bank’s current space at 4 Coastal Market Drive. The bank is scheduled to open in spring 2020.

Goodwill NeuroRehab clinic opens Thursday at 8 Science Park Road in Scarborough.

The NeuroRehab facility moved from East Bayside neighborhood in Portland to better serve its clients.

Goodwill also operates a NeuroRehab center in Lewiston.

