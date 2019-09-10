The fall sports season is a week old and every local squad has seen action.

Early results have been positive and here’s a look at what you might have missed:

Football

On the gridiron, defending Class E champion Freeport, now playing in Class C, opened with an impressive 41-13 home win over Morse. Anthony Panciocco scored on a 7-yard first quarter run to produce a 7-6 halftime lead. In the second half, the Falcons roared to life, as Tre Morris returned the kickoff 80 yards for a score, Aidan Michaud scored on a 28-yard run, Caden Benedict scored on a 6-yard scamper, Colby Petrin had a 22-yard run and Benedict broke free for a 41-yard score. The Falcons amassed 338 yards on the ground, led by Benedict’s 113 on six carries and Adam Ulrickson’s 88 on nine attempts.

“It was a great win, with a much better second half,” said Freeport coach Paul St. Pierre. “There were a lot of mistakes tonight, so I told them they can enjoy this win, but they can’t hang their hats on it, we need to keep working and improve ourselves.”

After a bye this weekend, Freeport will host Lake Region Sept. 20.

“I told (the guys) it was a great effort, but we always talk about the pursuit of perfection,” St. Pierre said. “We’re trying to get into their heads that as well as we played, we need more. We’re not looking to beat just a few teams, we’re looking to get to the next level and we’re talking the top two or three teams in the conference. To do that we can’t be satisfied with a 41-13 win.”

Yarmouth, which is playing eight-man football this fall, opened with a 20-14 victory at Ellsworth. After the Eagles took a 6-0 lead by returning the opening kickoff for a score, the Clippers went up, 14-6, at halftime, thanks to a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jack McGrath to A.J. Michalski. The Eagles drew even before Yarmouth got the go-ahead score, an 18-yard TD pass from McGrath to Sam Mason, and went on to the victory to start 1-0.

The Clippers next meet Traip Academy (1-0) Saturday.

The newly formed Falmouth/Greely co-op team started with a decisive 52-6 home win over Messalonskee. The Yachtsmen opened up a 14-0 lead after quarter, as Shane Allen scored on a 5-yard run and quarterback Nick Mancini (8 for 11, 145 yards) hit Brady Douglas (four catches for 116 yards) for a 30-yard score. The tandem hooked up again early in the second period from 39 yards out, then Mancini found Naveen Caron for a 12-yard score and Allen (10 rushes for 65 yards) scored on a 2-yard run for a 35-0 lead. Sam Pausman added a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter and in the fourth period, Douglas scored on an 8-yard run, then he completed his memorable evening with a 90-yard interception return for a TD to put it away.

Falmouth/Greely is home with Lawrence (1-0) Friday night.

Boys’ soccer

North Yarmouth Academy’s defending Class D state champion boys’ soccer team opened with a 4-1 loss at Poland last Friday. The Panthers sought their first victory Tuesday at St. Dom’s. After welcoming Traip Academy Thursday and Sacopee Valley Saturday, NYA is home with Richmond Wednesday of next week.

Reigning Class B South champion Freeport started by beating visiting Gray-New Gloucester, 5-0, behind two goals from Ethan Prescott and one apiece from Finn Sheehan, Cam Strong and Sam Tourigny. The Falcons went to Greely for a key early test Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), welcome Lake Region Saturday, then play host to Yarmouth in another pivotal test Tuesday of next week.

Speaking of Yarmouth, the Clippers won their first two outings: 3-1 at home over York and 7-0 at Lake Region. Against the Wildcats, Liam Ireland had two goals and Alejandro Coury added a goal on a penalty kick. In the win over the Lakers, Coury, John Clinton, Will Cox, Spencer King, Jason Lainey, Cam Merrill and Will Nicholas all tickled the twine. The Clippers hoped to avenge last year’s playoff loss when they went to Cape Elizabeth Tuesday. After hosting Greely Saturday, Yarmouth is at Freeport Tuesday of next week (see theforecaster.net for game story).

Greely edged visiting Cape Elizabeth in its opener, 3-2, as Ethan Fraser scored eight seconds into the season and Aidan Melville and Chris Theodores also had goals. The Rangers hosted Freeport Tuesday and go to Yarmouth Saturday.

In Class A South, Falmouth opened by eking out a 1-0 win at Sanford on Macklin Williams’ goal. Jackson Quinn made four saves. The Yachtsmen were home with Massabesic Wednesday, welcome defending regional champion Gorham Saturday and play host to Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, defending Class D state champion NYA started its title defense by blanking visiting Old Orchard Beach, 5-0, last week. Natalie Farrell and Serena Mower each scored two goals and Angel Huntsman also found the net. The Panthers hosted St. Dom’s Tuesday, welcome Poland Thursday, go to Sacopee Valley Saturday and visit Richmond Wednesday of next week.

In Class A South, Falmouth began with a 2-1 home victory over Sanford Saturday, as Allie Cunningham and Abbie Ford scored goals. The Yachtsmen were at Massabesic Tuesday, play at Gorham Friday and welcome Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Yarmouth started with a 4-1 home win over York, then settled for a 1-1 draw at home against Lake Region. In the victory, Parker Harnett had two goals, while freshman Ava Feeley and Adriana Whitlock also scored.

“We were so excited to play today,” Harnett said. “All of us were anxious to start. I think it’s been a really smooth transition.”

“I don’t think we could script any better how we came out,” said Yarmouth first-year coach Andy Higgins. “Our big focus was coming out strong in the first five minutes, then every five minute chunk after that.”

In the tie, the Clippers put 22 shots on frame, but only one found the mark, as Katelyn D’Appolonia pulled Yarmouth even with 12 minutes to go. The Clippers were home with defending Class B champion Cape Elizabeth in a playoff rematch Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), play host to Greely Saturday and welcome Freeport Tuesday of next week.

Freeport was a 2-0 winner at Gray-New Gloucester in its first game, getting goals from Carly Intraversato and Rachel Wall. The Falcons were home with Greely Tuesday, play at Lake Region Friday and go to Yarmouth for a playoff rematch Tuesday of next week.

Greely started with a 5-2 loss at Cape Elizabeth. Sawyer Dusch and Chelsea Gravier had the goals. The Rangers were at Freeport Tuesday, host York Thursday, go to Yarmouth Saturday and visit Poland Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Freeport’s field hockey team is off to a hot start, blanking visiting Greely (5-0) and Poland (4-0) and tying host Fryeburg Academy, 1-1. Against the Rangers, Amelia Farrin had two goals and Aynslie Decker, Autumn Golding and Kyla Havey also found the cage. In the win over the Knights, Havey had two goals, while Decker and Ally Randall also had a goal.

“We were nervous going into the season about (last year’s seniors) leaving affecting our game, but it hasn’t happened,” Decker said. “All of the juniors have played Styx (Maine Styx premier field hockey) and we’ve all improved. We want to get back (to the regional final) again. It was a great feeling last year.”

“It’s surprising how many girls are scoring,” said Falcons coach Marcia Wood. “Our passing is beautiful. I think we’re very good. The girls complement and know each other so well. They play well together.”

In the tie, Randall had the goal and Piper Sherbert saved 10 shots. Freeport is home versus Lake Region Wednesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), then has a showdown/regional final rematch at York Tuesday of next week.

Yarmouth opened with a 3-0 home loss to Lake Region, then evened its record at 1-1 Monday with a 2-1 victory at Cape Elizabeth. Cat Jordan and Hannah Swift had goals in the win. The Clippers hosted York Wednesday and go to NYA Friday (see theforecaster.net for game story).

Greely lost at Freeport, 5-0, in its first game, then fell Saturday to York, 2-1, in a game played at NYA. Savanna Harvey made 17 saves against the Falcons and 14 in the loss to the Wildcats. Megan Beaulieu scored the goal against York.

“It doesn’t matter what year it is, what class their players are in, York always has talent,” Rangers coach Chelsea Morley said. “They’re fast and skilled, but with that said, I’m incredibly proud of the game my players put forward.”

The Rangers sought their first win Wednesday at home versus Fryeburg Academy. Traip Academy pays a visit Friday and Tuesday of next week, Greely hosts Gray-New Gloucester.

In Class A South, Falmouth dropped a 3-0 home decision to Scarborough, then lost, 1-0, at Kennebunk Monday. Against the Red Storm, goalie Sarah Greenlaw had six saves.

“I am pleased the girls didn’t give up,” said longtime Yachtsmen coach Robin Haley. “We got down early. Our timing was off, but we stayed in it. We’ll build on that.”

Falmouth hoped to get in the win column Tuesday when Westbrook paid a visit. After a trip to Windham Thursday, the Yachtsmen are home with Thornton Academy Monday and at Noble Wednesday of next week.

In Class C South, NYA started with losses at Poland (4-0) and at home to Cape Elizabeth (2-1). Eliza Tod made 22 saves in the loss to the Knights. Against the Capers, Tod made 22 more saves and Katie Larson had the goal. The Panthers were home with Wells Wednesday and welcome crosstown rival Yarmouth Friday.

Volleyball

Yarmouth’s defending Class B state champion volleyball team ran the gauntlet to start the year, losing in four sets (23-25, 21-25, 30-28, 23-25) at defending Class A champion Falmouth to begin, then blanking visiting Cape Elizabeth (25-15, 25-23, 25-19) in a state match rematch Monday to even its record. Against the Yachtsmen, Maggie Murray had 16 kills, 17 digs and five aces, Evelyn Lukis added 12 kills and Avery Dube had four aces.

“The sets in Falmouth were great,” Yarmouth coach Jim Senecal said. “They were two-point games all the way through. It was a loss we kind of felt good about, to be honest. The kids were engaged and it’s what we needed to get going.”

In the victory, Sophie Dickson had 23 assists, Murray 15 kills and Lukis 12 kills.

“I think our hard work and serving helped,” Murray said. “I really like playing big matches. The crowd was amazing. I like playing tough teams because it allows us to get better.”

The Clippers are home with Brunswick/Mt. Ararat Wednesday, go to Greely Friday and welcome Washington Academy Saturday.

Falmouth got a whopping 35 kills from standout Annika Hester, 26 assists from Katie Philips and 21 assists from Hillary Bouchard in its 3-1 home win over Yarmouth in the opener. After going to Cheverus Tuesday, the Yachtsmen host Bonny Eagle Thursday, then go to Deering Tuesday of next week.

Greely was 1-1 in the early going, losing, 3-0, at Cape Elizabeth, then beating visiting Wells in four sets (15-25, 25-10, 25-23, 25-18) Monday. Katie Fitzpatrick had nine kills and Eliza Rowland added eight blocks in the win. The Rangers are home with Yarmouth Friday and welcome Cheverus Tuesday of next week.

NYA started with a 3-0 loss to Wells. The Panthers went to Lake Region Tuesday, go to both Bucksport and George Stevens Academy Saturday, then welcome York Wednesday of next week.

Cross country

The cross country season began last week, as Falmouth hosted Biddeford, Marshwood, Sanford and Scarborough. The girls finished first as a team, as Sofie Matson (18 minutes, 15 seconds) and Karley Piers (19:03) were the top two individuals. The Yachtsmen boys were second to defending Class A champion Scarborough, but Benjamin Potter was first individually (16:34).

Freeport and Greely joined Gray-New Gloucester, Lake Region and Maine Coast Waldorf at Poland. In the boys’ meet, Greely came in first, MCW was second and Freeport third. The Rangers had the top individual in Sam Wilson (17:50). MCW was led by Aiden Kusche (seventh, 18:30). The Falcons boasted individual runner-up Martin Horne (17:51). In the girls’ meet, the teams finished in the same order. Greely’s Marin Provencher was the top individual (20:43). Olivia Reynolds of MCW was second (20:43). Freeport was paced by Jane Dawson (fourth, 22:37).

NYA and Yarmouth ran with Fryeburg Academy and St. Dom’s at Sacopee Valley. The Clippers won the boys’ meet with the Panthers placing third. Yarmouth’s Odeh Rizkallah was first individually in 17:58. Chris Hamblett paced the Panthers by coming in third (18:42). In the girls’ race, the Clippers won, as Sadie Cowles was first in 21:33. NYA didn’t score as a team. Emma Collins was 20th individually (26:27).

Golf

Freeport’s golf team was 6-1-1 at press time, tying Cape Elizabeth (3.5-3.5), losing to York (5-2) and beating Fryeburg Academy (7-0), Lisbon (7-0), NYA (5-2), Yarmouth (7-0), Gray-New Gloucester (6-1) and Lisbon (4-3).

Falmouth was 1-1, beating Portland (9.5-3.5) and losing to South Portland (7-6).

Greely was 2-1, beating Westbrook (11-2) and Gorham (8-5) and losing to Thornton Academy, 9.5-3.5

NYA was 5-3, beating Poland (5.5-1.5), Wells (6-1), Yarmouth (5.5-1.5), Wells (5-2) and Yarmouth (5.5-1.5) and losing to Cape Elizabeth (6-1), Freeport (5-2) and Fryeburg Academy (4.5-2.5).

Yarmouth was 2-6, beating Lake Region (4.5-2.5) and Poland (7-0) and losing to Lisbon (4-3), Cape Elizabeth (6-1), Freeport (7-0), NYA (5.5-1.5), Cape Elizabeth (5.5-1.5) and NYA (5.5-1.5).

