The Maine Land Use Planning Commission meets Wednesday and may then vote on a key permit for the Central Maine Power corridor project.

The commission will conduct a deliberative session for a possible decision regarding the site law certification in the matter of CMP’s proposed New England Clean Energy Connect project.

Please email your thoughts about the destruction of the Maine woods to the commissioners now, as follows:

Send an email to Bill Hinkel, the commission’s permitting and compliance regional supervisor, at [email protected], and ask him to forward your email to the nine commissioners (James May, Millard Billings, Peter Pray, Betsy Fitzgerald, Robert Everett, William Gilmore, Gwen Hilton, Durward Humphrey and Everett Worcester).

Do not email an attachment, as then your entire email will not be received.

Wendy Mae Chambers

Jackman

