Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Maine voices. Audience members experienced a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Brother Arnold Hadd was born in Springfield, Massachusetts. His interest in communalism led him to the Shaker religious community. He visited on and off for 3 years and joined in January of 1978. Since that time Brother Arnold has been a farmer, gardener, herdsman, printer, cook, baker, author, editor, historian, Trustee and Elder.

An offshoot of Quakerism and officially named the United Society of Believers in Christ’s Second Appearing, Shakers earned their colloquial name through their exuberant dancing and singing in worship. Founded in England in the 1740s by Mother Ann Lee, women and men share equal leadership roles in the sect.

Shakers lead simple lives based in celibacy, pacifism, hard work and egalitarianism. Shakers are also known for fine furniture-making and crafts, which they sell to the public to sustain their villages.

The American Shaker community reached its peak of around 5,000 members in the mid 19th-century, growing by conversion and the adoption of orphans. At one time, Maine was home to three Shaker villages—in Gorham, Alfred and in New Gloucester. Today the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village is the only active outpost of Shaker life in the United States, with 3 current members.

The event will be at One Longfellow Square, 181 State. St. Doors open at 6:30.

