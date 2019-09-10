Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Maine voices. Audience members experienced a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.
Brother Arnold Hadd was born in Springfield, Massachusetts. His interest in communalism led him to the Shaker religious community. He visited on and off for 3 years and joined in January of 1978. Since that time Brother Arnold has been a farmer, gardener, herdsman, printer, cook, baker, author, editor, historian, Trustee and Elder.
An offshoot of Quakerism and officially named the United Society of Believers in Christ’s Second Appearing, Shakers earned their colloquial name through their exuberant dancing and singing in worship. Founded in England in the 1740s by Mother Ann Lee, women and men share equal leadership roles in the sect.
Shakers lead simple lives based in celibacy, pacifism, hard work and egalitarianism. Shakers are also known for fine furniture-making and crafts, which they sell to the public to sustain their villages.
The American Shaker community reached its peak of around 5,000 members in the mid 19th-century, growing by conversion and the adoption of orphans. At one time, Maine was home to three Shaker villages—in Gorham, Alfred and in New Gloucester. Today the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village is the only active outpost of Shaker life in the United States, with 3 current members.
The event will be at One Longfellow Square, 181 State. St. Doors open at 6:30.
Series sponsors:
In-Kind Sponsors:
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
Homeless man in critical condition after assault in Portland
-
Business
Portland composting company wins regional award
-
Business
Apple unveils a cheaper iPhone and pricing for streaming TV
-
Northern Forecaster
Strong storytelling at heart of youth filmmaking program
-
Northern Forecaster
Falmouth subdivision parking dispute settled
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.