News Center Maine meteorologist Keith Carson talked Tuesday evening about the places he traveled working for The Weather Channel, the problem with the term bomb cyclone and the reason he hasn’t pursued a career in comedy in front of a sold-out crowd at One Longfellow Square in Portland.
Carson was interviewed on stage by Portland Press Herald reporter Gillian Graham in the latest installment of the newspaper’s event series, Maine Voices Live.
Raised in central Massachusetts, Carson’s first job as a meteorologist was at what is now IBM’s The Weather Company. He then spent two years at WPTZ-TV in Burlington before moving to Portland in 2010 to work at News Center Maine. In 2013, he was recruited by The Weather Channel, where he worked alongside Al Roker and Jim Cantore, covered major weather events and accumulated a ton of frequent flyer miles before returning to Maine – and Channel 6 – in 2016.
