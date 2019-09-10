Anselmo Tela netted a pair of goals, and Portland did all its scoring in the second half to earn a 3-0 win over Cheverus in a Class A South boys’ soccer match Tuesday.

Paulo Julio also scored for the visiting Bulldogs (1-1).

Harrison Bell made 16 saves for Cheverus (0-1-1). Portland keeper Henry Flynn stopped three shots.

FREEPORT 2, GREELY 2: Ethan Prescott’s penalty kick early in the second half allowed Freeport (1-0-1) to earn a tie against Greely (1-0-1) in Cumberland.

Sam Tourigny gave Freeport a 1-0 lead in the third minute, but the Rangers responded with a pair of goals from Aidan Melville to take a 2-1 halftime advantage.

Greely got seven saves from Schuyler Wetmore. Freeport’s Gabe Wagner had nine saves.

YARMOUTH 1, CAPE ELIZABETH 0: Will Nicholas scored with 14:11 remaining in the first half, and Isaac Owen made three saves as the Clippers (3-0) edged the Capers (0-2) at Cape Elizabeth.

Andrew Carroll recorded five saves for the Capers.

GORHAM 2, MARSHWOOD 2: Colby Christakis scored on a deflection in the 38th minute and Sebastian Irish got the tying goal with two minutes left in regulation as Gorham (1-0-1) rallied to tie Marshwood (1-0-1) at South Berwick.

Sam Fitzgerald scored off a corner kick midway through the first half, and Aiden Knowles followed three minutes later with a rebound goal as Marshwood built a 2-0 lead.

SCARBOROUGH 5, BIDDEFORD 0: Danny Travers scored two goals, and Nate Needle, Zander Haskell and Thomas Donahue also scored as the Red Storm (1-0-1) cruised past the Tigers (0-2) at Scarborough.

Evan Kelleher, Peter O’Brien and Kevin Woods each had an assist for the Red Storm, who led 4-1 at halftime.

BONNY EAGLE 3, SANFORD 2: Hayes Sweeney broke a 1-1 tie early in the second half, and Cameron MacDonald got the eventual winner as the Scots (1-1) edged the Spartans (0-2) in Standish.

Tayte Harris also scored for the Scots. Bonny Eagle keepers Max Koons and Ben Atkinson combined for seven saves.

Kurtis Voter and Justin Gould scored for Sanford, while Jalen Angers stopped 12 shots.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, WINDHAM 1: Alberto Kissaka scored two goals and Anthony Perron had one as the Red Riots (1-0-1) cruised past the Eagles (0-1) at Windham.

Vireak Tray scored for Windham.

ST. DOMINIC 5, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 3: Jacques Ouellette scored twice and St. Dom’s (2-0) built a 4-1 halftime lead on the way to a win over the Panthers (0-1) in Auburn.

Philip Kiehl, Alex Roy and Leo Naous also scored for the Saints.

NYA received two goals from Charles Rohde and one from Seamus Rohde.

St. Dom’s keeper Matt Gosselin made 15 saves. Alex Wignall stopped four shots for NYA.

SACOPEE VALLEY 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4: Sean Wedgewood notched the first and last goal for Sacopee Valley (1-0), which built a 5-1 halftime lead and held off the Raiders (1-1) in Fryeburg.

Erik Fossum, Conner Meggison and Sawyer Libby also scored for Sacopee.

Jacob Adams led Fryeburg with two goals. Tatu Lozano and Pablo Battua contributed a goal apiece.

VINALHAVEN 3, GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 2: Hunter Ames got his second goal of the game with two minutes left, propelling Vinalhaven/North Haven (1-0) over the Lions (0-2) at Portland.

Caulin Patterson converted an Owen Mann corner kick in the first half for GPCS, and Chris Mejias scored in the second half, assisted by Christian Patterson.

MJ Augusto recorded a first-half goal for Vinalhaven.

