FALMOUTH — The Falmouth Education Foundation will hold its 4th annual Color Run at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. Tickets are $15 per person. This family friendly event offers two distances and is held on the school campus, off Woodville Road. The goal is to raise money to support the educational needs of Falmouth’s youth.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. The event also includes, games, bling, music, special treats and more. Go to the foundation’s website at falmoutheducationfoundation.org to sign up or for more information.

