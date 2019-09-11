Regarding the claim by Public Utilities Commission staff that high Central Maine Power bills were due to a frigid winter:
I might have missed it, but I have not seen any documentation from an official source (the National Weather Service; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) that supports the claim of a severe, frigid winter that required unusually high power usage. Where are the statements of degree days or other measures that might characterize the severity of that winter? Where are the statements from Maine’s natural gas providers, propane and heating oil businesses that might corroborate this claim?
Surely, such a monumentally cold winter should have been reflected in similar increases in the fuel used by their customers, for heating. Show us the beef!
Daniel Krell
Westbrook
