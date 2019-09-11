Arrests

9/2 at 12:10 p.m. Ryan P. Connor, 19, of Highland Avenue, South Portland, was arrested on Route 701 South by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of criminal speeding.

9/4 at 12:30 p.m. Paul W. Cash, 36, of Common Street, Saco, was arrested on Route 701 North by Officer Andrew Flynn on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license, violating conditions of release and failing to yield right of way.

9/7 at 5:32 a.m. Elvin eandry, 31, of Upper Guinea Road, Lebanon, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 and Sawyer Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

Summonses

9/5 at 9:00 a.m. Dana A. Awtry, 55, of Bay Street, was issued a summons on Mussey Road and Payne Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of failure to register vehicle.

9/5 at 10:17 p.m. Juan L. Johnson, 43, of Staten Island, New York, was issued a summons on Payne Road and Southborough Drive by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating without a license.

9/7 at 5:32 a.m. Brittney Blouin, 30, of Elm Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Sawyer Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of attaching false plates.

9/8 at 10:14 p.m. Raymond K. Halliday, 23, of Deering Ridge Road, East Waterboro, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Sarah Fasulo on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

9/2 at 2:51 p.m. Alarm call at Beach Circle in Gorham.

9/2 at 10:11 p.m. Alarm call on Pine Point Road.

9/3 at 8 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Thomas Drive.

9/3 at 9:50 a.m. Alarm call on Snow Canning Road.

9/3 at 5:18 p.m. Alarm call on Hutchinson Drive in Gorham.

9/3 at 6:51 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

9/4 at 6:03 a.m. Alarm call on Gateway Circle.

9/4 at 11:24 a.m. Alarm call on Snow Canning Road.

9/4 at 3:22 p.m. Alarm call on Chestnut Circle in Gorham.

9/4 at 10:58 p.m. Fuel leak on U.S. Route 1.

9/5 at 3:02 p.m. Alarm call on Hemlock Drive in Gorham.

9/5 at 3:03 p.m. Alarm call on Parkway Drive.

9/5 at 4:24 p.m. Alarm call on County Road in Gorham.

9/5 at 8:04 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

9/5 at 11:23 p.m. Alarm call on North Street in Saco.

9/6 at 4:39 a.m. Carbon monoxide detected on Elwood Avenue.

9/6 at 1:32 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Gallery Boulevard.

9/6 at 4:01 p.m. Alarm call at Beach Circle in Gorham.

9/7 at 8:41 p.m. Alarm call on Twilight Drive.

9/8 at 4:28 a.m. Alarm call on Brackett Road.

9/8 at 12:51 p.m. Alarm call on Pine Oak Drive.

9/8 at 11:33 p.m. Alarm call at Cedar Circle in Gorham.

EMS

Scarborough Police Department received 51 calls from Sept. 2-8.

