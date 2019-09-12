Had the three preservation groups that are now suing the Maine Department of Transportation put a few dollars into paint over the years for the supposedly historic Frank J. Wood Bridge, they would have no need now to squander time and dollars on legal action.

The bridge is long past effective repair. A new bridge will be stronger, wider, safer and not obstruct vision as does this rusty, bulky monstrosity. Give it up and work with the DOT to build a beautiful new bridge.

John D. Schumacher

Scarborough

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
letter to the editor
Related Stories
Latest Articles