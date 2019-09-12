Had the three preservation groups that are now suing the Maine Department of Transportation put a few dollars into paint over the years for the supposedly historic Frank J. Wood Bridge, they would have no need now to squander time and dollars on legal action.
The bridge is long past effective repair. A new bridge will be stronger, wider, safer and not obstruct vision as does this rusty, bulky monstrosity. Give it up and work with the DOT to build a beautiful new bridge.
John D. Schumacher
Scarborough
