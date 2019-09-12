I’m an ironworker, and I live in City Council District 3 with my wife and kids. Mayor Ethan Strimling has earned my support and that of my brothers and sisters in the trades. Simply put, the mayor has our backs.
I support the mayor because I’ve seen him stand up to the establishment and monied interests in the city. Portland is changing quickly and the working class who builds it should absolutely share in the profitability.
In my line of work, you measure twice and cut once. And in my opinion, the measurable results that Mayor Strimling has accomplished in his first term, coupled with the work that still needs to be done, means that he’s earned my support for a second term. So let’s make sure the result in November is one that leads to continued progress for working men and women in Portland. Please join me in re-electing Mayor Strimling.
Mike Isgro
Portland
