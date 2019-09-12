The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has returned nearly $400,000 to the federal government for not following federal contracting rules during the LePage administration. The returned funds were related to improperly administering a federal grant for crime victims assistance.

Maine returned the $398,055 in February because, during the LePage administration, the state agency incorrectly granted a “sole-source” contract to a consultant for a crime victims program, when the contract was required to be put up for bid. All consulting contracts over $150,000 must be bid out or receive approval for it to be a no-bid contract, according to federal rules.

The incorrect contract was discovered after the U.S. Office of Inspector General audited $28 million in federal Crime Victims Fund grants from 2014-17 to Maine DHHS, according to an inspector general report released on Thursday.

“(Maine) DHHS officials stated that they were unaware of the need to obtain prior written approval of the contract,” according to the OIG report.

The Crime Victims Fund supports victims through U.S. Department of Justice programs operated by state and local governments.

The Office of Inspector General also found that Maine DHHS, “lacked a funding allocation and planning strategy; lacked certain written procedures and performance reporting requirements; inaccurately reported performance statistics; was not compliant with cash management requirements” and failed to maintain some required documentation.

In an August 2019 letter to federal officials from Jeanne Lambrew, Maine health and human services commissioner, Maine DHHS agreed with all 15 recommendations to improve the state’s handling of federal contracts.

