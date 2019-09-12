A 26-year-old Presque Isle woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting that critically injured a man in Presque Isle on Monday morning.

Authorities initially identified two suspects, but on Thursday Presque Isle police added a third, saying that Brittany Britton was apprehended about 12 hours after the shooting occurred and has been charged with elevated aggravated assault, a Class A felony, and aggravated reckless conduct, a Class C felony.

Police have yet to identify the victim, but his condition has improved and he was listed in stable condition Thursday, Officer Tyler Cote said.

One suspect, Jason Alexander, 44, of Blaine remains at large. Alexander is a white male, stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police said the public should consider Alexander to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who has information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-532-5400.

Jomo White, 31, of Atlanta was arrested Tuesday morning at a home in Presque Isle, Cote said. White has been charged with attempted murder, elevated aggravated assault and aggravated reckless conduct with a firearm, police said.

The shooting took place on the Northern Road in Presque Isle around 5:47 a.m. Monday, police said. The incident forced police to close or lock-down area schools. Some businesses also had to be closed.

Authorities consider the shooting to be an isolated incident and said that the victim and suspects knew each other.

The incident took place less than a month after an unsolved double-murder in Castle Hill, which is located about 10 miles from Presque Isle. State police say two people were fatally shot Aug. 13 in a pickup truck.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: