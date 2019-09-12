NEW HIRES

Mike Lodato joined Bristol Seafood as vice president of sales.

Lodato comes to Bristol from Diversified Communications, where he worked for 22 years and most recently served as executive vice president.

Alyssa Keating joined Portland’s Whitten Architects as a designer in July.

She holds a master’s degree from Roger Williams University and currently sits on the board of Architalx and is the president of Portland Society for Architecture.

iBec Creative in Portland announced five new hires: Violet Bemis was hired as a junior web developer; Jen McLeod joined as an office manager; Siedah Quirk and Devin Temple as a digital marketers; and Rayna Winters as a web developer.

PROMOTIONS

The Frannie Peabody Center appointed Katie Rutherford as executive director of the agency.

Rutherford has been with the organization for seven years and most recently served as director of programs.

Lisa Avery was named director of home care at Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice.

Avery was previously a clinical supervisor for the Franklin County territory. She is a board-certified nurse with current licenses in both Maine and Connecticut.

GENERAL

The Loyal Biscuit Co. has opened a new location in downtown Hallowell, at 160 Water St.

The Hallowell location will be run by seasoned employee, Grace Chavis, who was promoted to manager. She is joined by Rachel Theriault, a former employee of PetLife in Augusta.

