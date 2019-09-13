Wide receiver Antonio Brown remains eligible for make his debut Sunday for the New England Patriots after the NFL put off a decision at least until next week about whether to put him on paid leave via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list.

The league was not prepared as of Friday to make a decision about the exempt list, in part because Brown has not been charged with a crime, a person familiar with the situation said. The NFL began its investigation of the matter this week.

The Patriots play Sunday at Miami. Brown practiced with the team this week after agreeing to a one-year contract with the Patriots last Saturday, hours after being released by the Oakland Raiders. The Patriots announced the deal Tuesday.

Brown has been accused of rape and sexual assault in a lawsuit filed in Florida by a former college classmate who worked for Brown as his trainer. He has denied the allegations through his attorney.

His accuser, Britney Taylor, is expected to meet next week with NFL representatives, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. That meeting reportedly could not take place sooner because of her wedding. League representatives also are expected to interview Brown at some point.

The timing of the meeting may have affected the timing of the NFL’s decision about paid leave for Brown. A person close to the situation said earlier this week it was possible that the league would permit Brown to play for the Patriots this weekend before making a decision on whether to place him on the exempt list. It’s not clear when the league will be ready to make its decision.

If Brown is placed on the list, he would be paid but would not be permitted to practice with the Patriots or attend games. He would be allowed to be at the Patriots’ facilities to participate in meetings and workouts and undergo medical treatment. He would have the right to appeal his placement on the exempt list.

