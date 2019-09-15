LOS ANGELES — The Saints have signed coach Sean Payton to an extension running through the 2024 season.

The club, which announced the extension before Sunday’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles, did not disclose financial details.

Payton had been earning about $9 million per year in a contract that was due to expire after the 2020 season.

Payton is the most successful coach in franchise history, having won the club’s only Super Bowl in the 2009 season and coached New Orleans to a total of seven playoff appearances and three NFC title games.

Before kicking off against the Rams, Payton had a career regular-season record of 119-74 with New Orleans, the franchise that gave him his first and only head coaching job in 2006.

New England’s Bill Belichick, who joined the Patriots in 2000, is the only NFL coach with more years on the same job than Payton.

STEELERS: Pittsburgh fell to 0-2 for just the second time in Mike Tomlin’s 13-year tenure and could be without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger indefinitely. The 37-year-old watched the second half of the Steelers’ 38-26 loss to the Seahawks from the sideline in a baseball cap following a right elbow issue that popped up late in the second quarter when he grimaced several times after releasing passes.

Tomlin said he had no initial details on the nature of Roethlisberger’s injury and refused to blame Pittsburgh’s performance on Roethlisberger’s absence.

49ERS: Joe Staley, San Francisco’s 13th-year left tackle, had to be carted off from the Bengals sideline with a lower-leg injury, and that left rookie Justin Skule the massive responsibility of protecting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo’s blind side.

PACKERS: Green Bay honored Hall of Famer Bart Starr during a celebration that included a video tribute, words from Starr’s wife, Cherry, and an appearance by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Starr, who died in May at 85, was the MVP of the first two Super Bowls and won the league MVP award in 1966 with the Packers.

