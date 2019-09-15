LOS ANGELES — Jared Goff passed for 283 yards and a touchdown and rushed for another score, and the Los Angeles Rams stopped New Orleans from scoring an offensive touchdown for the first time since 2016 in a 27-9 victory Sunday that was a rematch of last season’s NFC championship game.

The much-anticipated matchup changed dramatically when New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees was injured late in the first quarter. His throwing hand collided with Aaron Donald’s outstretched hand while throwing an incompletion on the Saints’ second drive, and Brees spent the game on the sideline with his thumb heavily wrapped.

Teddy Bridgewater went 17 of 30 for 165 yards and Alvin Kamara rushed for 45 yards for the Saints (1-1), who seemed discombobulated without their longtime quarterback. New Orleans didn’t score an offensive touchdown for only the fourth time in 13-plus seasons under Coach Sean Payton.

Todd Gurley rushed for 63 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season late in the third quarter of this rematch of the Rams’ 26-23 overtime win in New Orleans last January. That game turned on the infamous uncalled pass interference late in regulation by Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, who had six tackles in the rematch.

COWBOYS 31, WASHINGTON 21: Dak Prescott carved up the defense with his arm and his legs, completing 26 of 30 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing for 69 yards as Dallas (2-0) beat Washington (0-2) at Landover, Maryland.

A week after putting up a perfect 158.3 QB rating, Prescott responded from an interception to lead Dallas on consecutive touchdown drives of 97, 83 and 75 yards. He’s the first Cowboys quarterback to compile seven touchdown passes in the first two games of the season since Don Meredith in 1966.

LIONS 13, CHARGERS 10: Matthew Stafford threw a go-ahead, 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay midway through the fourth quarter and Darius Slay made an interception in the end zone with 1:03 left, allowing Detroit (1-0-1) to beat Los Angeles (1-1) at home despite a slew of mistakes.

Detroit overcame Stafford’s two interceptions, Slay giving up a lot of receptions, and Matt Prater missing an extra point and a field goal.

49ERS 41, BENGALS 17: Jimmy Garoppolo tied his career high with three touchdown passes, and San Francisco (2-0) completed a sweet and satisfying week in the Buckeye State with a victory Cincinnati (0-2).

Rather than return to the West Coast after their opening 31-17 win in Tampa Bay, the 49ers headed to Youngstown, Ohio, where they worked out on a soccer field, enjoyed a local ice cream shop and rested at a Holiday Inn. Then they started their trek west with a resounding and notable win.

TEXANS 13, JAGUARS 12: Justin Reid stopped Leonard Fournette on a 2-point conversion attempt with 36 seconds left, and Houston (1-1) held on at home to edge Jacksonville (1-1).

Houston led by seven in the fourth quarter when Jacksonville rookie Gardner Minshew led a long drive that included an 18-yard run on fourth-and-10, and capped it with a 4-yard TD pass to D.J. Chark.

BILLS 28, GIANTS 14: Josh Allen ran for a touchdown and threw for another, and Buffalo (2-0) claimed the bragging rights of New York with a victory over the Giants (0-2) at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Buffalo has its first 2-0 start since 2014 and only the third in 11 mostly fruitless years.

RAVENS 23, CARDINALS 17: Lamar Jackson threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 120 yards and helped Baltimore (2-0) beat Arizona (0-1-1) at home.

After achieving a perfect passer rating and throwing five TD passes in a season-opening 59-10 rout of Miami, Jackson wasn’t quite as sharp through the air but far more effective with his legs. He ran 16 times (including two kneel-downs at the end), juking and twisting past defenders for key gains – especially when the Cardinals were dropping back on passing situations.

COLTS 19, TITANS 17: Jacoby Brissett became the latest Indianapolis quarterback to top Tennessee, throwing a 4-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton with 4:38 left to lead the Colts (1-1) over the Titans (1-1) at Nashville, Tennessee.

Brissett had come up empty for Indianapolis against Tennessee, losing both games he started against the Titans in 2017. After Andrew Luck retired with a perfect 11-0 record against the Titans, Brissett picked up where Luck left off. He passed for 146 yards and three TDs.

SEAHAWKS 28, STEELERS 26: Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns, including a 28-yard rainbow to DK Metcalf midway through the fourth quarter, and Seattle (2-0) held on at Pittsburgh (0-2).

The Steelers fell to 0-2 for the first time since 2013 despite solid play from backup Mason Rudolph, who threw a pair of second-half touchdown passes to Vance McDonald.

PACKERS 21, VIKINGS 16: Aaron Rodgers threw two early touchdowns and the Green Bay (2-0) held on at home to beat Minnesota (1-1).

CHIEFS 28, RAIDERS 10: Patrick Mahomes bounced back from the first scoreless opening quarter of his career in the regular season by throwing four touchdown passes in a near-perfect second period that led visiting Kansas City (2-0) over Oakland (1-1).

BEARS 16, BRONCOS 14: Eddy Pineiro kicked a 53-yard field goal as time expired, giving Chicago (1-1) a wild win against the Broncos (0-2) at Denver against their former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose gutsy 2-point call 31 seconds earlier gave Denver the lead.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »