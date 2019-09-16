PARK(ing) Day

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Downtown Portland, free. treehouseinstitute.org/parkingday

PARK(ing) Day started in San Francisco in 2005 and has since become a global movement centered around creating temporary public spaces in urban locations. It’s been happening in Portland since 2012, and every year local businesses, designers, artists and citizens transform metered parking spaces into eight-hour parklets. If you’re strolling by and want to take a load off for a bit, you’re welcome to just do that in the several little oases you’ll come across on and around Congress Street. The world will keep going right on by, but even if it’s just for a few peaceful moments, you don’t have to.

Fringe Fest & River Jam Fest

Friday and Saturday. Various locations, downtown Biddeford, free. riverjamfest.com

There’s a pair of festivals happening this weekend, and both center around love for Biddeford and Saco and the river that runs through them. Friday night’s Fringe Fest is put on by arts organization Engine, and it’s an epic block party that includes a pie potluck, K-Pop dance party and other enthralling experiences. Then, on Saturday, the River Jam Festival, presented by Heart of Biddeford, includes the Dash to the Sea kayak races, narrated boat rides, food trucks, beer garden and a giant slip-and-slide. River Jam also features a ton of live music in Biddeford’s Mechanics Park, and this year’s lineup includes country singer Joan Kennedy, roots and blues act Samuel James and soul and funk acts The Youngerbloods and Kenya Hall. Take me to the river!

Hardy Hikers: Presumpscot River Walk

1 p.m. Sunday. Meet at Overset Road in Portland, free, registration appreciated. brownpapertickets.com

Falmouth Land Trust invites you to lace up your hiking boots for a gorgeous early autumn hike around the Presumpscot River. You’ll be led by a trained master naturalist and other volunteers, and the journey will bring you closer to nature as you enjoy serene moments of mindfulness. You’ll head down into the Falmouth section of the Presumpscot River Preserve trail and will follow the river until you reach Presumpscot Falls. Kid hikers must be at least 6 years old, and you’ll have to leave the pooch at home for this one.

