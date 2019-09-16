9/9 at 12:21 a.m. Jason T. McPhail, 46, of Topsham, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Justin Macaluso on three outstanding warrants.

9/9 at 12:49 a.m. Chrimas Mondzali Bopaka, 26, of Portland, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Jacob Gibbs on charges of assault and criminal trespass and obstructing report of crime or injury.

9/9 at 4:37 a.m. Jonathan L. Pease, 52, of Scarborough, was arrested on High Street by Officer Zachary Theriault on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/9 at 1:55 p.m. Christopher D. Alan, 49, of South Portland, was arrested on Alder Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on an outstanding warrant.

9/9 at 5:15 p.m. Amber Difiore, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Spring Street by Officer Benjamin Savage on two outstanding warrants.

9/9 at 6:54 p.m. Edmon Manguda, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Deering Street by Officer Cody Forbes on three outstanding warrants and charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention and violation of conditional release.

9/9 at 7:22 p.m. Tristan Fish, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/9 at 9:28 p.m. Joseph R. Mitchell, 29, of Biddeford, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Jacob Gibbs on an outstanding warrant.

9/9 at 9:58 p.m. William Conley, 59, address unlisted, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Timothy Farris on charges of public drinking and terrorizing.

9/9 at 10:12 p.m. Ahmed H. Adow, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Jeffrey Drew on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/10 at 8:52 a.m. Mona N. Miller, 36, of Westbrook, was arrested on Park Avenue by Officer Samuel Coyne on an outstanding warrant.

9/10 at 10:28 a.m. Benjamin Rebello, 28, of Portland, was arrested on Dartmouth Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/10 at 11:12 a.m. Brady Joseph Fusco, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Elm Street by Officer Samuel Coyne on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/10 at 12:26 p.m. Peter Knickles, 60, address unlisted, was arrested on State Street by Officer James Oliver on charges of criminal trespass and public drinking.

9/10 at 4:40 p.m. Kyle S. Haynie, 26, of Erlanger, Kentucky, was arrested on Westbrook Street by Officer John Nelson on an outstanding warrant.

9/10 at 7:09 p.m. Jeffrey Trenholm, 56, of Portland, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer David Schertz on a charge of criminal mischief.

9/10 at 7:14 p.m. David Paul Curtis, 68, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Henry Johnson on charges of public drinking and two counts of violation of conditional release.

9/11 at 12:17 a.m. Stephanie M. Bierko, 20, of Yorktown, New York, was arrested on Commercial Street by Vincent Rozzi on charges of disorderly conduct and indecent conduct.

9/11 at 7:31 a.m. Brian S. French, 58, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer James Keddy on a charge of public drinking.

9/11 at 2:37 p.m. Gary M. Brooks, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Joseph Bliss on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/11 at 2:47 p.m. Richard S. Lahey, 32, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/11 at 2:47 p.m. Joshua D. Maloney, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Jonathan Whiteman on a charge of probation violation.

9/11 at 7:20 p.m. Maurice James, 30, of Portland, was arrested on Oxford Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

9/11 at 8:18 p.m. David W. Steeves, 56, of Westbrook, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Matthew Burnell on charges of driving to endanger and operating while under the influence.

9/12 at 12:37 p.m. David A. Pippen, 35, of Portland, was arrested on Stevens Avenue by Officer Matthew Eide on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

9/12 at 5:54 p.m. Justin Landry, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Joshua McDonald on a charge of probation violation.

9/12 at 8:22 p.m. Joseph Bizimana, 50, of Portland, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer David Schertz on a charge of assault.

9/12 at 10:27 p.m. David J. Nicholson, 18, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on a charge of criminal mischief.

9/12 at 10:27 p.m. Alden L. Parmelee, 19, of Portland, was arrested on Preble Street by Officer Morgan Maclean on a charge of criminal mischief.

9/13 at 2:35 a.m. Safa Hassan, 24, of Portland, was arrested on Greenleaf Street by Officer Jakob Demchak on a charge of criminal trespass.

9/13 at 5:24 p.m. Jillian C. Goldman, 20, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/13 at 9:50 p.m. Colin Frick, 34, of Portland, was arrested on Allen Avenue by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/13 at 11:18 p.m. Justin G. Lynds, 32, address unlisted, was arrested on Free Street by Officer Andrew Castonguay on a charge of violation of conditional release.

9/14 at 12:18 a.m. Herman Junior Day, 23, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Patrick Landrigan on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/14 at 1:48 a.m. Isaiah Magee, 25, of Lewiston, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Curran Huff on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/14 at 2:56 a.m. Natividad R. Pagan, 33, of South Portland, was arrested on Brighton Avenue by Officer Ian Leitch on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/14 at 6:11 a.m. David B. McFarlin, 22, of Portland, was arrested on Saunders Way by Officer Morgan Maclean on charges of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

9/14 at 8:26 a.m. Joseph Costello, 40, of York, was arrested on Bramhall Street by Officer Anthony Stewart on an outstanding warrant.

9/14 at 11:55 p.m. Carol J. Milliken, 67, of Portland, was arrested on Riverside Street by Officer Michael Galietta on a charge of assault.

9/14 at 5:50 p.m. Kimberly Anne Hood, 50, address unlisted, was arrested on St. John Street by Officer Jacob Gibbs on an outstanding warrant.

9/14 at 7:37 p.m. Joanne Fitzpatrick, 36, of Portland, was arrested on Portland Street by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of operating after suspension.

9/14 at 8:01 p.m. Peter D. McGowan, 58, address unlisted, was arrested in Congress Square by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of public drinking.

9/14 at 11:36 p.m. Amy Grubb, 39, of Portland, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jason Nadeau on a charge of disorderly conduct.

9/15 at 1:36 a.m. Shantel P. Chisholm, 35, of Lewiston, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jacob Titcomb on charges of disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/15 at 1:36 a.m. Tamera Lewis, 22, of Auburn, was arrested on Fore Street by Officer Jacob Titcomb on charges of assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

9/15 at 4:30 a.m. Patrick M. Market, 46, address unlisted, was arrested on Congress Street by Officer Alexander Joyce on an outstanding warrant.

9/15 at 1:39 p.m. Kristin A. Dunphy, 37, of Portland, was arrested on Marginal Way by Officer Joshua McDonald on an outstanding warrant.

9/15 at 10:58 a.m. Gary M. Brooks, 55, of Portland, was arrested on Forest Avenue by Officer Joseph Bliss on a charge of criminal trespass.

