Sophie Dickson, Yarmouth volleyball: A sophomore, Dickson had 36 assists to lead the Clippers to a 3-0 sweep of Washington Academy.

Cat Gould, Freeport girls’ soccer: A senior forward, Gould scored six goals and set up three others as the Falcons improved to 3-0 with victories over Greely (6-2) and Lake Region (4-1).

Meghan Harmon, Windham volleyball: Harmon, a senior, had seven kills and eight aces in a victory over Kennebunk, and five kills, two blocks and nine aces against Massabesic as the Eagles improved to 3-0.

Xavier Levine, Sanford football: Levine, a senior quarterback, completed 11 of 12 passes – two of them for touchdowns – for 196 yards in a victory over Oxford Hills. He put the Spartans ahead early with an 80-yard TD run.

Carley Lovejoy, Biddeford field hockey: Lovejoy, a junior forward, scored three goals, including the winner on a penalty corner after time expired, to rally the Tigers from a 2-0 deficit to a 3-2 victory over Cheverus.

Sofie Matson, Falmouth girls’ cross country: Matson, a junior, won the Southern Maine Classic 5K in Gorham for the third straight year, shattering her course record by 46 seconds by finishing in a 17 minutes, 29 seconds. No Maine schoolgirl has ever run a faster time in the state.

Ben Potter, Falmouth boys’ cross country: A senior, Potter remained unbeaten in three races this fall by winning the Southern Maine Classic 5K by five seconds over teammate Ben Greene, in 15:42.

Taylor Tory, Cheverus field hockey: A freshman forward, Tory had four goals and an assist to lead the Stags past Portland/Deering, 7-0. She also had two assists in a 3-2 loss to Biddeford.

David York, Kennebunk football: York, a sophomore fullback, rushed for 229 yards and four touchdowns on 12 carries as the Rams defeated Westbrook/Waynflete.

