As a member of Portland’s state legislative delegation, I have watched Spencer Thibodeau work with his colleagues on the City Council and the city staff on a number of issues. Throughout his four years on the council he has demonstrated that he has the skills, experience and temperament to be an effective and collaborative mayor. Spencer’s ability to build trust and work with others is a major reasons why he has been successful on a number of issues that impact Portland residents.
Portland needs a collaborative and effective mayor like Spencer to support and work alongside the Portland delegation in Augusta. We need a mayor like Spencer who appreciates the importance of the relationship between state and municipal government.
These are the primary reasons I enthusiastically support and endorse Spencer Thibodeau to be the mayor of Portland. I hope you will consider this the right choice when you vote in November.
Richard Farnsworth
Democratic state representative
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Collins’ wall vote underscores divide between her words and her actions
-
People on the Move
Maine Medical Partners announces new hires
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: We can’t afford to take abortion rights for granted
-
Editorials
Our View: Small change could make a big difference in stopping suicide
-
Opinion
Tourism should be part of Maine economic development plan
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.