As a member of Portland’s state legislative delegation, I have watched Spencer Thibodeau work with his colleagues on the City Council and the city staff on a number of issues. Throughout his four years on the council he has demonstrated that he has the skills, experience and temperament to be an effective and collaborative mayor. Spencer’s ability to build trust and work with others is a major reasons why he has been successful on a number of issues that impact Portland residents.

Portland needs a collaborative and effective mayor like Spencer to support and work alongside the Portland delegation in Augusta. We need a mayor like Spencer who appreciates the importance of the relationship between state and municipal government.

These are the primary reasons I enthusiastically support and endorse Spencer Thibodeau to be the mayor of Portland. I hope you will consider this the right choice when you vote in November.

Richard Farnsworth

Democratic state representative

Portland

