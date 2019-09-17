Chebeague Island
Tues. 9/24 5:30 p.m. Cemetery Committee PH
Wed. 9/25 6 p.m. Board of Selectmen CIH
Cumberland
Mon. 7 p.m. 9/23 Town Council TH
Durham
Thur. 9/19 6:30 p.m. Historic District Commission TO
Tues. 9/24 6:30 p.m. Select Board TO
Thur. 9/26 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission TO
Falmouth
Fri. 9/20 8 a.m. Appointments Committee TH
Mon. 9/23 7 p.m. Town Council TH
Tues. 9/24 6:30 p.m. Board of Zoning Appeals TH
Freeport
Tues. 9/24 5 p.m. Asylum Seeker Ad Hoc Committee TH
North Yarmouth
Thur. 9/19 6:30 p.m. Economic Development & Sustainability & Planning Board TO
Thur. 9/26 7 p.m. Friends of Wescustogo TO
Pownal
Mon. 9/23 7 p.m. Select Board MH
Wed. 9/25 7 p.m. Special Town Meeting MH
Yarmouth
Thur. 9/19 7 p.m. Town Council LC
Tues. 9/24 6:30 p.m. Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee LC
Tues. 9/24 7 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee CR
Wed. 9/25 7 p.m. Program Advisory Committee CR
Thur. 9/26 7 p.m. Operations Committee LC
Thur. 9/26 7 p.m. School Committee CR
