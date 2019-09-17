Chebeague Island

Tues.  9/24  5:30 p.m.  Cemetery Committee  PH

Wed.  9/25  6 p.m.  Board of Selectmen  CIH

Cumberland

Mon.  7 p.m.  9/23 Town Council  TH

Durham

Thur.  9/19  6:30 p.m.  Historic District Commission  TO

Tues.  9/24  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  TO

Thur. 9/26  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  TO

Falmouth

Fri.  9/20  8 a.m.  Appointments Committee  TH

Mon.  9/23  7 p.m.  Town Council  TH

Tues.  9/24  6:30 p.m.  Board of Zoning Appeals  TH

Freeport

Tues.  9/24  5 p.m.  Asylum Seeker Ad Hoc Committee  TH

North Yarmouth

Thur.  9/19  6:30 p.m.  Economic Development & Sustainability & Planning Board  TO

Thur.  9/26  7 p.m.  Friends of Wescustogo  TO

Pownal

Mon.  9/23  7 p.m.  Select Board  MH

Wed.  9/25  7 p.m.  Special Town Meeting  MH

Yarmouth

Thur.  9/19  7 p.m.  Town Council  LC

Tues.  9/24  6:30 p.m.  Rental Dwelling Advisory Committee  LC

Tues.  9/24  7 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee  CR

Wed.  9/25  7 p.m.  Program Advisory Committee  CR

Thur.  9/26  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  LC

Thur.  9/26  7 p.m.  School Committee  CR

filed under:
Forecaster Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles