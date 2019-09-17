SCARBOROUGH — Xander Haskell scored for Scarborough and Chris Irakoze connected for Westbrook as the teams both remained unbeaten after battling to a 1-1 tie in a boys’ soccer game on Tuesday.

Irakoze scored in the second minute of the game to stake the Blue Blazes (2-0-1) to a 1-0 lead. The Red Storm (2-0-2) tied the game 15 minutes into the second half when Haskell converted from Evan Kelleher.

Alex Bachman had six saves for Scarborough while Logan Orr had five for Westbrook.

FALMOUTH 2, KENNEBUNK 2: The Yachtsmen scored two goals in the final 20 minutes of regulation to pull out a tie with the Rams at Kennebunk.

Matty Durcan’s first career goal gave the Rams (2-0-1) a 1-0 lead in the first half. They extended their lead early in the second half when Kevin Finn converted from Daniele Ovazza.

Gus Ford and Charlie Adams scored for the Yachtsmen (3-0-1). Jackson Quinn had seven saves for Falmouth while Benson Furber had nine for the Rams.

PORTLAND 7, BIDDEFORD 1: Steve Matanga had four goals as the Bulldogs rolled over the Tigers (0-5) in Biddeford.

Alex Millones added a goal and an assist while Paulo Julio had two assists for Portland (4-1). Allen Bemdibe and Christo Vumpa both had one goal. Henry Flynn and Max Brown had three saves combined in net for Portland.

Nicholas Reissfelder scored for the Tigers in the second half.

SANFORD 3, WINDHAM 2: Ethan Hoenig scored twice as the Spartans (1-3) beat the Eagles (0-3) in Windham.

Justin Gould also scored for Sanford.

Connor Langstaff and Evan Glicos scored for Windham.

SOUTH PORTLAND 1, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Damir Brkic scored the only goal of the game as the Red Riots (2-0-1) beat the Trojans in South Portland.

Alberto Kissaka assisted on the goal for South Portland.

Wyatt Light made two saves in goal for Thornton Academy.

CHEVERUS 3, MASSABESIC 1: The Stags (2-1-1) downed the Mustangs (0-4) in Waterboro behind goals from Ethan Hammond, Ryan Kratzer, and Will Mullen.

Andrew Holmquist added a goal for Massabesic off an assist from Aman Zunser.

Cheverus goalkeeper Harrison Bell made four saves, and Massabesic goalkeeper Caleb Smalley made nine saves.

WAYNFLETE 8, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Ben Talpey scored three goals as Waynflete beat Sacopee Valley at Fore River Fields in Portland.

The Flyers took a 4-0 lead in the first 20 minutes with Pat Shaw, Luca Antolini, Joey Ansel-Mullen and Ian McClure-Chute scoring. After Oliver Burdick added a goal on a free kick, Talpey scored twice before halftime and had the lone goal of the second half.

Aidan Carlisle made seven saves for Waynflete (2-0), while the Hawks (2-1-1) got six saves from Ryan Meggison.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 4, MORSE 0: Zach Cheesman scored two goals to lead the Panthers (4-0) over the Shipbuilders (0-4) in Waldoboro.

Ian Doughty and Coleman Swain each had a goal for Medomak Valley.

Brenton Cahill made eight saves in goal for Morse.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 2, LAKE REGION 2: Giovanni Lopez had a goal and an assist for the Lakers, who battled to a draw with the Raiders in Naples.

Jacob Chadbourne also scored with Jason Harlow assisting for the Lakers (1-4-1). Goalkeeper Logan Davis had 22 saves.

Will Galligan and Kyeni Musembi scored for Fryeburg (1-2-1).

GARDINER 2, LEAVITT 2: Ethan Weston forced overtime scoring with 24 seconds remaining in the second half as the Hornets (2-0-1) and Tigers (2-1-1) battled to a draw.

The Tigers got two goals late in the first half from Braden Dorogi and Logan Keene, both assisted by Jackson Tweedy.

