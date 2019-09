Clarity on Cannabis 2019

Talking to Kids About Cannabis If you're hesitant to talk to your children about your medical cannabis use, you're not alone.

Prospective Cannabis Entrepreneurs Must Invest in Serious Planning Here are some of the major highlights, and open questions, about Maine’s marijuana experiment.

The Path to Peace Legalized marijuana helps veteran with PTSD gain comfort in civilian life.

Business License Questions? Ask Cannabis Experts Hillary Lister is a Regulatory Compliance Specialist at Green Ventures Advisors in Auburn. Attorney Lenny Sharon is the founder of Green Ventures Advisors. Together, they answered some top questions asked about Cannabis business licensing.

Making Cannabis Edibles at Home If smoking or “vaping” (vaporizing) isn’t your cup of tea, you can still reap the therapeutic benefits of cannabis by consuming cannabis-infused edibles.

Research Begins to Confirm What Cancer Patients Say About Cannabis Regardless of its legal status, cancer patients have self-medicated with cannabis for a long time.

Using CBD Oil for Pet Health What exactly are the benefits produced by the holistic use of these products, particularly for your pets?