WESTBROOK — Yahya Altaie converted a penalty kick for the tying goal as Westbrook rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second half and played to a 2-2 draw Thursday against Noble.

Jacob Thornton also scored for Westbrook (2-0-2), and Logan Orr made nine saves.

Gavin Mason staked Noble (2-2-1) to a 2-0 halftime lead with a pair of goals. Noble keeper Jared Kinsey recorded 14 saves.

GORHAM 1, CHEVERUS 0: Javin Stickney scored off a pass from Ryan Farr, and Salvi Romain made four saves as the Rams (2-1-1) shut out the Stags (2-2-1) in Gorham.

Stickney knocked in a one-timer from 12 yards after Romain sent the ball into the box from the left corner.

Harrison Bell made seven saves for Cheverus.

PORTLAND 4, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Anselmo Tela opened the scoring in the first half, and Paulo Julio, Steve Matanga and Gabriel Panzo added second-half goals as the Bulldogs (4-1) beat the Golden Trojans (1-3) at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Henry Flynn made three saves for the shutout.

Thornton’s Wyatt Light recorded nine saves.

SOUTH PORTLAND 2, SANFORD 0: Alberto Kissaka and Denilson Mowa scored for the Red Riots (3-0-1) in a win over the Spartans (1-4) in Sanford.

Corey Gagne made seven saves for the shutout.

Sanford’s Jalen Angers had 14 saves.

KENNEBUNK 4, BONNY EAGLE 2: Max Murray scored three goals and Sam Tartre added another as the Rams (3-0-1) rolled past the Scots (2-3) at Standish.

Jeff Painchaud and Cam MacDonald scored for Bonny Eagle. Andrew Turnage and Ryan White each had an assist.

Benson Furber made eight saves in the win. Bonny Eagle keepers Ben Atkinson and Max Koons combined for 13 saves.

WINDHAM 6, MASSABESIC 2: Evan Glicos scored twice, and the Eagles (1-3) got five unanswered goals in the second half to beat the Mustangs (0-5) in Windham.

Vireak Tray, Owen Flibbert and Connor Langstaff also scored for the Eagles.

Massabesic led 2-1 at halftime on two goals by Andrew Holmquist.

GREELY 5, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Ethan Fraser, Samuel Jenkins, Jonathan Piesik, Silas Cunningham and Aidan Melville scored as the Rangers (2-1-1) handled the Raiders (1-3-1) at Fryeburg.

Pablo Lozano converted a penalty kick for Fryeburg Academy.

Greely’s Schuyler Wetmore made four saves. Chandler Adams finished with six saves for Fryeburg.

BRUNSWICK 3, CAMDEN HILLS 1: Josh Musica scored twice and Alfonso Miguel added a clinching goal with seven minutes remaining as the Dragons (5-0) defeated the Windjammers (3-2) in Rockport.

Brunswick’s Jack McDiarmid made 12 saves.

Quinn Brown scored for Camden Hills, and Casey Messer had eight saves.

MARSHWOOD 6, BIDDEFORD 0: Owen Bynum collected two goals, and Trevor Wozny had a goal and two assists for the Hawks (3-1-1) in a win over the Tigers (0-5) at South Berwick.

Aidan Berman, Sam Fitzgerald and Cam Trott also scored. Peter Tsamparlis needed just two saves for the shutout.

Brady Ham stopped three shots for Biddeford.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 3, LEAVITT 0: Addison Mellor, Brandon Starr and Will Smith scored, and Aiden Starr made four saves as the Panthers (5-0) cruised past the Hornets (2-1-1) at Waldoboro.

Blaine Clark made eight saves for Leavitt.

WINSLOW 3, LINCOLN ACADEMY 2: Ethan Loubier’s successful penalty kick with 13:10 remaining gave the Black Raiders (3-1) a win over the Eagles (3-1) in Winslow.

Isaac Burbank and Landen Gillis also scored for Winslow. Andrew Poulin chipped in two assists and JJ Carey made three saves.

Peyton Baixauli and Mike Tilas scored for Lincoln, which got 10 saves from Tiger Cumming.

MARANACOOK 2, MORSE 0: Nick Florek and Coleman Watson scored to lead the Black Bears (3-1) to a win over the Shipbuilders (0-5) in Bath.

Brayden St. Pierre made two saves for Maranacook. Brenton Cahill of Morse stopped 15 shots.

WAYNFLETE 3, TRAIP ACADEMY 2: Aidan Kieffer headed in a free kick from Joey Ansel-Mullen with 8:26 left to lift the Flyers (3-0) over the Rangers (3-2) at Kittery.

Ansel-Mullen tied it on a penalty kick less than a minute earlier.

Oliver Burdick also scored and Aidan Carlisle made two saves for Waynflete.

