BRUNSWICK — Erin Chadbourne recorded four aces and nine assists, Rose Watson had nine digs, and Kiera Eubanks added four kills and three blocks as Portland overcame a 2-1 deficit and earned its first volleyball win of the season Thursday night, 3-2 over Brunswick/Mt. Ararat.

All five games were close, but Portland (1-3) prevailed 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 15-12.

Brunswick (1-4) was led by Naomi Martin with five aces, four kills and 25 assists. Sabrina Cooper contributed two aces and six kills, Lauren Whitlock had five aces and 12 digs, and Kassidy Dixon finished with three aces and 12 digs.

GORHAM 3, BIDDEFORD 0: Charlotte Donovan had eight kills and made 95 percent of her serves as the Rams (4-0) defeated the Tigers (2-3) in three close games in Biddeford, 25-20, 25-20, 25-22.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Maria Degifico was credited with six kills, Kaleisha Towle had four kills, and Ashlee Aceto collected 22 assists as the Red Riots (4-1) cruised past the Scots (2-3) in South Portland.

The Red Riots won 25-17, 25-13, 25-18.

Morgan Drinkwater had five blocks and four kills, and Emily Bartash added four kills and three blocks for Bonny Eagle.

SANFORD 3, WESTBROOK 0: Sage Study had 15 kills, Tori Lawrence recorded 18 service points and 12 assists, and Grace Davie added 10 assists as Sanford/Noble (1-3) swept the visiting Blue Blazes (0-3) to earn the program’s first varsity victory.

Sanford won 25-12, 25-5, 25-12.

SOCCER

SOUTH PORTLAND 4, SANFORD 3: Hattie Tetzlaff converted a penalty kick with 1:45 remaining to give the Red Riots (1-3) a win over the Spartans (1-4) in South Portland.

Tetzlaff put the Red Riots ahead in the first half and Brooklyn Ortiz made it 2-0 before Sanford answered with goals from Mia Kane, off a corner kick, and Olivia Bammel.

Bammel’s second goal of the game gave Sanford a 3-2 lead in the second half. Bella Schifano pulled the Red Riots even with 13:04 remaining.

CHEVERUS 5, GORHAM 2: Lauren Jordan scored two goals and set up another, Emma Gallant had a goal and two assists, and Mia Kratzer added a goal and an assist as the Stags (5-0) defeated the Rams (1-3) in Gorham.

Riley O’Mara also scored on a breakaway after a feed from Lauren Jordan. Cheverus led 2-0 after only four minutes, and 4-1 at halftime.

Lauren Fotter and Olivia Michaud each had a goal for Gorham.

Neve Cawley made six saves for Cheverus. Gorham’s Rachel Gross stopped four shots.

MARSHWOOD 3, BIDDEFORD 0: Ella Nelson scored twice and Rori Coomey had a goal and an assist as the Hawks (3-2) downed the Tigers (1-4) at Biddeford.

Biddeford’s Jillian Lewis finished with six saves.

FALMOUTH 4, DEERING 0: Alyse Guerin opened the scoring less than a minute into the game, and Jayda Gamedah scored in each half to power the Yachtsmen (4-0-1) to a win over the Rams (0-5) in Falmouth.

Lexi Bugbee set up the first two goals, and Abby Ford scored with an assist from Kelly Yoon to make it 3-0 at halftime.

Claudia Kenneway made 13 saves for Deering.

WINDHAM 6, MASSABESIC 0: Julia McKenna and Sarah Talon scored two goals apiece as the Eagles (3-0-1) cruised past the Mustangs (0-5) in Waterboro.

Emma Millett and Elizabeth Talbot added a goal apiece.

Emily Theobold made 18 saves for Massabesic.

WELLS 6, POLAND 1: Emma Badger scored in each half as the Warriors (3-2) rolled past the Knights (0-5) at Wells.

Franny Ramsdell and Grace Boucher added first-half goals, and Sarah Webb and Ruby McMinis scored in the second half.

MEDOMAK VALLEY 2, LEAVITT 1: The Panthers (3-1-1) scored twice in the final 16 minutes to earn a win over the Hornets (2-2) in Turner.

After a scoreless first half, Leah Maheux’s cross set up a goal by Emma Chaisson that gave Leavitt a 1-0 lead.

WINTHROP 5, WISCASSET 0: Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone scored four goals and set up another to pace the Ramblers (4-0-1) to a win at home.

Averie Silva also scored, and Brooke Burnham made eight saves for the shutout.

Elizabeth Souza stopped 13 shots for Wiscasset (0-6).

FIELD HOCKEY

YORK 2, LAKE REGION 1: Abby Dickson scored her second goal of the game with 3:34 left in the second overtime as the Wildcats (6-0) outlasted the Lakers (4-1) at York.

CHEVERUS 2, SCARBOROUGH 1: Madisyn Durgin’s goal in the second overtime gave the Stags (3-1-1) a win over the Red Storm (3-2) in Scarborough.

The game was tied 1-1 at halftime, on goals by Taylor Tory of Cheverus and Hannah Dobecki of Scarborough. Julia Booth-Howe assisted on Dobecki’s goal.

FREEPORT 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Ally Randall and Aynslie Decker put in second-half goals to help the Falcons (3-2-1) defeat the Raiders (3-2-1) in Freeport.

Freeport’s Kyla Havey scored the only goal of the first half. Hannah Groves had an assist, and Piper Sherbert made 10 saves for the Falcons.

Fryeburg got a goal from Alegra Bartlett and 12 saves from Bailey Richardson.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 5, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Sydney Garcia netted two goals as the Patriots (3-2) defeated the Panthers (1-4) in Gray.

Tiffany Ha, Cafu Kluck and Ashley Garcia also scored. Madelyn Cote and Trizzie Ha each had two assists, and Jasmine French had one. Mack Baston made four saves for the shutout.

NYA goalie Eliza Tod recorded 14 saves.

GARDINER 6, OCEANSIDE 1: Maggie Bell scored five goals to lead the Tigers (4-1) over the Mariners (0-5) in Rockland.

Maddie Farnham contributed a goal and two assists. Lindsey Bell had two assists and Kassidy Collins made three saves.

Amanda Frost scored for Oceanside, while Alexa Barstow made 20 saves.

WELLS 5, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Savannah Grover scored twice for the Warriors (3-3) in a win over the Hawks (1-5) in Hiram.

Ashleigh Bolduc, Emma Cousins and Lily Clough added a goal apiece. Amanda Ring made six saves for Wells.

Sacopee’s Fiona Tucker scored in the second half. Amber Barrett made 25 saves.

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, ST. DOMINIC 3: Camden Woods scored twice to help the Capers (3-3) edge the Saints (3-2) in overtime at Auburn.

Grace Gray and Isabel Berman were the other goal scorers for Cape Elizabeth, and Christiana Pinette made 24 saves.

Lorelei Bonney, Anna Cote and Skye Rogers scored for the Saints. Simone Long finished with 18 saves.

MT. ARARAT 3, LEWISTON 2: Wyley Fitzpatrick scored the first and last goals for the Eagles (5-1) in a win over the Blue Devils (1-4) at Lewiston.

Fitzpatrick sandwiched her goals around a tally by Holly Temple.

Lewiston got a first-half goal from Cecilia Miller. Abigail Chartier scored in the second half.

WINSLOW 3, LEAVITT 1: Silver Clukey scored twice and set up a goal by Karlie Ramsdell as the Black Raiders (6-0) defeated the Hornets (3-2) in Turner.

Bodhi Littlefield added two assists and Leah Pelota made eight saves for Winslow.

Kayla Leclerc scored for Leavitt. Paige DeMascio stopped 21 shots.

OXFORD HILLS 1, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Brooke Carson converted a penalty corner with 32 seconds remaining in the first overtime, lifting the Vikings (3-2) to a win over the Red Eddies (0-4-1) in Paris.

Maggie Hartnett inserted the ball to Laura Merrill, who passed to Carson for the winning goal.

Elise Syphers making 11 saves for the Edward Little. Madi Day of Oxford Hills stopped three shots.

MESSALONSKEE 3, CONY 2: Annie Corbett scored with 1:16 left in overtime as the Eagles (3-2) beat the Rams (2-3) in Augusta.

