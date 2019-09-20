FALMOUTH — Veronica Grobe scored early in the second half Friday and Falmouth went on to a 1-0 victory against Gorham in an SMAA field hockey game.

Sammy Means had the assist on the goal for the Yachtsmen (3-4) against the Rams (3-3).

Sara Greenlaw needed three saves to secure the shutout.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Alyssa Doughty broke a scoreless tie with 20:14 to play as the Golden Trojans (4-2) shut out the Bulldogs (0-8) at Portland.

Abigail Minor added a goal with just over four minutes remaining.

Jada McIlwain made 20 saves for Portland/Deering. Madison Vachon stopped four shots for the shutout.

MARSHWOOD 1, NOBLE 0: Meg Wentworth scored in overtime to lift the Hawks (2-3-1) over the Knights (1-4) at South Berwick.

SANFORD 3, KENNEBUNK 2: Phoebe Joy scored three goals, including the winner for the Spartans (3-3) in the second overtime against the Rams (3-3) at Sanford.

Joy had assists from Kaylee Caron and Kaylee Frey on her first-half goals.

Kaylee Gregoire found Olivia Durham for Kennebunk’s first goal, and Samantha McGrath got the second.

WINTHROP 4, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Gia Francis scored two goals to lead the Ramblers (8-0) past Spruce Mountain (3-3) at Winthrop.

Hanna Duley added a goal and an assist, and Brooklyn Gaghan also scored. Madison Weymouth made one save for Winthrop.

Alicia Bridges stopped five shots for Spruce Mountain.

DIRIGO 3, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 2: Kailey Hackett scored the go-ahead goal to lift Dirigo (5-1) over the Falcons (5-2) at Dixfield.

The Cougars took a 2-0 lead. Ashley Perreault scored in the first period from Lauren Ferland and Jayce Brophy scored early in the second half from Page Lueders.

Rylee Sevigny and Autumn Freeman scored nearly four minutes apart for Mountain Valley to tie it, each assisting on the other’s goal.

Allie Dyke made 16 daves for Dirigo. Nora Tag had 11 for Mountain Valley.

BOOTHBAY REGION 4, LISBON 0: Chloe Arsenault scored three goals to lift the Seahawks (3-3) over the Greyhounds (1-5) at Lisbon Falls.

Kathryn Hibbard also scored and Jaelyn Crocker made four saves for Boothbay.

Becky Budesheim stopped six shots for Lisbon.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

FREEPORT 2, YORK 0: Carla Intraversato and Catriona Gould scored as the Falcons (5-0) defeated the Wildcats (2-2) at York.

Tia Peterson assisted on Gould’s goal and Allie MacDonald made 11 saves for York.

LAKE REGION 1, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Rene Carver scored for the Lakers (0-4-2) in the first half and Gabby Martin for Sacopee Valley (3-0-2) with 16 minutes remaining at Hiram.

Kylie Day made 10 saves for the Hawks. Liz Smith had eight for Lake Region.

WAYNFLETE 2, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2: Kilee Sherry scored for Waynflete (1-2-1) with 19 minutes left to tie the game against Old Orchard Beach (0-4-1) at Portland.

Lucy Sarno scored on a rebound to put Waynflete ahead in the first half, but Shani Plante’s long shot tied it. Plante then scored a second goal five minutes into the second half.

Summer St. Louis stopped 14 shots for the Seagulls. Jesse Connors made two saves for the Flyers.

BOYS’ SOCCER

OAK HILL 5, DIRIGO 0: Nico Soucy and Caleb Valliere each scored twice to pace the Raiders (3-3) over Dirigo (3-3) at Wales.

Caleb Leighton had the other goal.

BUCKFIELD 3, WINTHROP 2: Victor Verill had two goals as the Bucks (2-3) defeated Winthrop (2-4) at Buckfield.

Kaleb Harvey chipped in with a goal and an assist for Buckfield.

Rowan Goebel-Bain and Colby Emery scored for the Ramblers. Owen Foster had an assist.

Tyler Gammon made eight saves for Buckfield. Jake Smith stopped 13 shots for the Ramblers.

LAKE REGION 3, SACOPEE VALLEY 3: The Hawks (2-1-3) got a goal from Sawyer Libby late in the second half to tie the Lakers (1-4-3) at Hiram.

Jason Harlow had two goals for the Lakers, Christian Attwood scored the other and Logan Davis had 12 saves.

Conner Meggison had a goal and two assists for Sacopee, scoring in the first half. Libby and Kaleb Cox had the other goals, and Ryan Meggison made 10 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

CHEVERUS 3, WESTBROOK 0: Liza Rogers had 24 service points, 20 aces and six assists in two sets as Cheverus (2-3) defeated Westbrook (0-4) at Portland.

Maddie Williams and Ainsley Gray added four kills each, and Emily Elowitch had seven service points for the Stags.

Natalie LaBrie led Westbrook with four aces and three kills. Darcie Whitehead added three aces.

FALMOUTH 3, GREELY 0: Katie Phillips had eight kills and 13 assists as the Yachtsmen (5-0) defeated the Rangers (1-4) at Falmouth.

Hillary Bouchard had four aces, and Annika Hester added five aces and 14 kills. Hillary Bouchard had four aces while Rose Riversmith chipped in with four aces and a block.

Audrey Boyle had 12 digs and Samantha Goldburg contributed five kills for the Rangers.

