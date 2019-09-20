Maine has joined a lawsuit to protect the ability of states to set tougher car emissions standards than those required by the federal government.

As part of its effort to loosen environmental regulations, the Trump administration recently revoked a special waiver that has for years allowed California to set its own emission standards. The stricter car pollution rules there have been adopted by 13 other states, including Maine. In response, a coalition of states and cities has filed the lawsuit to protect those standards, and Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey announced Friday that he had joined the case.

“As one of the states to have adopted Advanced Clean Car Standards, Maine took an important step to confront the serious threat that climate change presents to its economy, environment, and citizens’ health,” Frey said in a press release. “It is long established that (a state) may protect its citizens by taking innovative steps to reduce emissions and promote the use of cleaner vehicles. Now, the federal government is trampling on this authority. This new federal regulation would only serve to increase emission pollution and decrease environmentally-friendly innovation.”

In 2012, California adopted the Advanced Clean Cars Program for cars and light duty trucks in model years 2017 through 2025. The press release said those changes would reduce carbon dioxide in the state by about 14.4 million metric tons a year by 2025 and 25.2 million metric tons a year by 2030. When accounting for emissions savings from other states that have adopted California’s standards, these emission reductions nearly triple.

The lawsuit accuses the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration of overstepping its authority and fails to assess the possible damage to the environment and public health.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is the lead on the lawsuit. In addition to Frey, he is joined by the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia; as well as the cities of Los Angeles and New York.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: