Officials on Peaks Island and Cushing Island say that as of Saturday morning it’s safe to use tap water without boiling.

A boil order on Casco Bay islanders’ tap water has been lifted, officials said Saturday morning.

A water main break on Friday forced the Portland Water District to issue a boil-water order for residents of the Casco Bay islands.

On Friday afternoon, the leak affecting Peaks Island had been isolated and water pressure restored, officials said. But the boil-water order remained in effect until tests cleared the water for drinking.

Residents were asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming it.

Tests on Saturday indicated the water is now safe “for all purposes,” the water district said in a statement lifting the boil-water order as of 7 a.m.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
portland maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles