Officials on Peaks Island and Cushing Island say that as of Saturday morning it’s safe to use tap water without boiling.

A water main break on Friday forced the Portland Water District to issue a boil-water order for residents of the Casco Bay islands.

On Friday afternoon, the leak affecting Peaks Island had been isolated and water pressure restored, officials said. But the boil-water order remained in effect until tests cleared the water for drinking.

Residents were asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming it.

Tests on Saturday indicated the water is now safe “for all purposes,” the water district said in a statement lifting the boil-water order as of 7 a.m.

