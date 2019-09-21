Officials on Peaks Island and Cushing Island say that as of Saturday morning it’s safe to use tap water without boiling.
A water main break on Friday forced the Portland Water District to issue a boil-water order for residents of the Casco Bay islands.
On Friday afternoon, the leak affecting Peaks Island had been isolated and water pressure restored, officials said. But the boil-water order remained in effect until tests cleared the water for drinking.
Residents were asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before consuming it.
Tests on Saturday indicated the water is now safe “for all purposes,” the water district said in a statement lifting the boil-water order as of 7 a.m.
