CHICAGO — Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong homered on Craig Kimbrel’s first two pitches in the ninth inning Saturday, and the St. Louis Cardinals handed the reeling Chicago Cubs their fifth straight loss with a wild 9-8 victory.

Marcell Ozuna also connected as the NL Central-leading Cardinals (88-67) won for the fifth time in six games. Dexter Fowler had two hits and two RBI, and Paul Goldschmidt also drove in two runs.

Chicago (82-73) used pinch-hit homers by Ian Happ and Tony Kemp, and a solo drive by rookie Nico Hoerner to carry an 8-7 lead into the ninth. It looked as if it was on its way to stopping a costly slide that pushed it out of playoff position – the Cubs began the day two games back of Milwaukee for the second NL wild card.

But Kimbrel (0-4) was hit hard again in his first appearance since giving up Matt Carpenter’s 10th-inning homer in the Cubs’ 5-4 loss Thursday night.

Molina jumped on Kimbrel’s first pitch for his ninth homer, touching off a rollicking celebration in the Cardinals’ dugout. Kimbrel looked stunned as the ball soared into the bleachers in left-center. DeJong then belted an even deeper drive for his 28th homer.

REDS 3, METS 2: Pinch-hitter Christian Colon’s two-out single off Seth Lugo broke an eighth-inning tie, lifting Cincinnati at home and dealing New York a critical defeat in the NL wild-card race.

New York (80-74) went 0 of 6 with runners in scoring position.

With the score 2-2, Justin Wilson (4-2) walked Jose Iglesias with one out in the eighth and Jose Peraza blooped a single to right. Seth Lugo relieved and struck out pinch-hitter Curt Casali, and Colon grounded a curveball up the middle.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

YANKEES 7, BLUE JAYS 2: Giancarlo Stanton launched his first homer since missing nearly three months to injury, James Paxton won his 10th straight start and New York won at home.

New York manager Aaron Boone was ejected after another tangle with a rookie umpire, and the 101-win Yankees got promising news shortly before the first pitch when an MRI of Gleyber Torres’ achy right hamstring came back negative.

Two years after leading the majors with 59 homers for Miami, Stanton hit just his second of the season leading off the sixth against reliever Brock Stewart. He also had an RBI double in the fourth. Stanton has only played 12 games this year due to biceps, shoulder, calf and knee injuries.

NOTES

PADRES: Andy Green was fired as manager, about 12 hours after one of the worst losses this season seemed to sum up a second-half collapse.

General Manager A.J. Preller said Green, in his fourth season, was fired because the team regressed in the second half.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »