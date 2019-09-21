STANDISH — Ashley Emery scored a pair of goals as the St. Joseph’s women’s soccer team earned its sixth win of the season, beating Regis 3-0 in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon.

Emma Auclair also scored for the Monks, who improved to 6-1, 3-0 in the conference. McKenzie Murphy and Samantha Colatruglio each had an assist.

Ori Attridge had three saves for Regis (4-4, 1-2), while Adia Grogan had four for St. Joseph’s.

BABSON 2, BATES 0: Addie Lalor and Julia Janikies second-half goals pushed the Beavers (4-2) over the Bobcats (1-4) in Wellesley, Mass.

Maggie McCabe assisted on Lalor’s goal, and Morgan Fedosiewich made six saves in net.

Katherine Nuckols made three saves for Bates.

NHTI 8, CENTRAL MAINE CC 2: Hosana Nishemeiwe had a hat trick in the Lynx’s (5-0-1, 4-0-1 YSCC) victory over the Mustangs (3-2, 2-1) in Concord, New Hampshire.

Emily Knouse added two goals, while Maura Hart and Kaylyn Storozuk each had one. The Lynx also scored on an CMCC own goal.

Cassi Smeltzer and Taylor Henry scored for Central Maine.

ROGER WILLIAMS 2, UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 0: Arianna Delli Carpini scored in each half as the Hawks (4-4, 1-0 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (3-1-2, 0-1) in Biddeford.

Jenna Pannone had two saves for UNE, while Morgan Strassburg had 10 saves for Roger Williams.

TUFTS 3, COLBY 1: Three players scored as the Jumbos (5-1, 1-1 NESCAC) beat the Mules (2-2-1, 1-2-1) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Sophia Oliveira scored for Colby, with an assist from Juliette Nadeau.

Izzy Moore, Madeleine Pero and Liz Reed scored for Tufts.

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 2, SOUTHERN MAINE 1: Kaleigh Panek and Myah Croze scored as the Colonials (3-4-1, 1-0 LEC) beat the Huskies (4-3, 0-1) in Gorham.

Emma Dennison scored for Southern Maine. Ciera Berthiaume had an assist and Kayla Gorman made four saves.

Karly Martin had four saves for Western Connecticut State.

WESLEYAN 2, BOWDOIN 1: Grace Devanny scored her second goal of the game late in the second half as the Cardinals (4-1, 2-1 NESCAC) beat the Polar Bears (0-4-1, 0-3-1) in Brunswick.

Jamie Lau scored in the first half to tie the game for Bowdoin. Penny Rocchio had four saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

BOWDOIN 3, WESLEYAN 1: Elizabeth Growney had two goals as the Polar Bears (5-1) beat the Cardinals (3-3) in Brunswick.

Abby Bashaw also scored for Bowdoin and Kara Finnerty added two assists.

Olivia Baglieri scored off a Grace Kohn pass, and goalkeeper Delaney Wood made 16 saves for Wesleyan.

TUFTS 3, COLBY 2: Claire Foley scored with less than 20 seconds left as the Jumbos (4-1, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (3-1, 2-1) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Eliza Mell and Georgia Cassidy scored for Colby. Kaitlyn Smith assisted on both goals.

Marguerite Salamone and Rachel Hamilton had Tufts’ first two goals.

U. OF NEW ENGLAND 7, NICHOLS 0: Reanna Boulay had a hat trick as the Nor’Easters (3-5, 2-0 CCC) beat the Bison (3-4, 0-2) in Biddeford.

Lindsay Bruns added two goals for UNE, while Jillian Lachapelle and Haylee Angster each had one.

Brooke Misbach and Megan Fuchs combined for 16 saves for Nichols.

ST. JOSEPH’S 8, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 0: Libby Pomerleau had two goals and two assists as the Monks (8-1, 3-0 GNAC) beat the Falcons (1-6, 0-3) in Standish.

Olivia Esposito, Alexandra Belaire, Meghan Hill, Emma Rutledge, Alexa Gutowski and Hannah Gosline also scored for St. Joe’s.

The Monks took 42 shots on goal without allowing a single shot. Falcons keeper Mikayla Lyston had 34 saves.

MEN’S SOCCER

WESTERN CONNECTICUT STATE 7, SOUTHERN MAINE 0: Afa Reyes scored twice as the Colonials (7-1, 1-0 Little East Conference) beat the Huskies (0-6-2, 0-1) in Danbury, Connecticut.

Franz Muhaj, Matthew Restrepo, Joseph Fortuna, Spencer Ranno and Robert Sam also scored for Western Connecticut.

Cameron Atheron and Alec Witham combined to make six saves for Southern Maine.

ST. JOSEPH’S 4, ALBERTUS MAGNUS 0: A pair of Noah Robinson goals led the Monks (5-0-2, 1-0-1 GNAC) past the Falcons (4-2-1, 1-1) in Standish.

Kuma Onyejose and Austin Ward added one goal each for St. Joseph’s. Tomas Griffin made two saves. Keenan Welzel, Ryan Buonaiuto, Quinn Hewitt and Cody Elliott all had an assist.

Garfield Robinson made four saves for Albertus Magnus.

TUFTS 4, COLBY 0: Zach Siegelstein scored twice as the Jumbos (6-0, 2-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (4-2, 1-2) in Medford, Massachusetts.

Joe Braun and Alex Ratzan also scored for Tufts. Ratzan, Gavin Tasker and Max Jacobs each had an assist.

Stanley Clarke and Matt Morin combined for six saves for Colby.

ROGER WILLIAMS 3, UNIV. OF NEW ENGLAND 2: Jacob Grant scored in overtime as the Hawks (3-2-2, 1-0 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (3-3-1, 0-1) in Biddeford.

UNE took a 2-1 lead in the first half on goals by Callum Heaslewood and Tristan Wirth. Colby Obrecht had an assist and Will Shearon had six saves for UNE.

Michael Oliveira and Stathi Panagiotidis also scored for Roger Williams.

WESLEYAN 0, BOWDOIN 0: Michael Webber made five saves as the Polar Bears (2-3-3, 0-1-3 NESCAC) tied the Cardinals (2-1-2, 0-1-2) in Brunswick.

Liam Devanny had two saves for Wesleyan.

