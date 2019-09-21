WINDHAM — Olivia Howard and Mackenzie Jordan scored in the second half as Noble came from behind to beat Windham 2-1 in a Class A South girls’ soccer game Saturday.

Raegan Kelly had 14 saves for Noble (5-1).

Sarah Talon put Windham (3-1-1) ahead in the first half.

CHEVERUS 3, KENNEBUNK 0: Julia Kratzer recorded a goal and two assists to lead the Stags (6-0) to a win over the Rams (2-3-1) in Kennebunk.

Emma Gallant and Riley O’Mara were the other goal scorers. Gallant also had an assist.

Claudia Kenneway made six saves for Kennebunk.

SANFORD 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 2: Olivia Bammel, Abigail Toothaker and Olivia Whitney scored to lift the Spartans (2-4) past the Trojans (1-4) in Sanford.

Taylor Tovey and Hope Tarbox each had an assist for Sanford.

Jess Dow and Olivia Paradis tallied a goal apiece for Thornton.

SCARBOROUGH 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: The Red Storm (6-0) got two goals from Ali Mokriski and one from Sarah Callahan in a victory over the Red Riots (1-4) in Scarborough.

Grace Pettingill had two assists, and Ashley Sabatino also set up a goal. Katrina Fowler made eight saves for the shutout.

South Portland’s Elise Conner stopped 12 shots.

PORTLAND 6, WESTBROOK 0: Eliza Stein and Annika More each scored twice to push the Bulldogs (4-1-1) past the Blue Blazes (0-5) in Portland.

Lydia Stein also contributed a goal, and Portland was aided by an own goal.

Elaina Legere made three saves to record the shutout.

BONNY EAGLE 3, MARSHWOOD 1: Hailey Koons produced two goals to lead the Scots (5-1) over the Hawks (3-3) in South Berwick.

Madison Boothby added a goal and an assist.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Maggie Cochran scored twice, and the Capers (3-1) blanked the Patriots (2-3) in Gray.

Karli Chapin also scored, and Emily Supple had an assist.

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, ST. DOMINIC 1: Sydney Auclair and Noelle Denholm each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers (4-0) as they defeated the Saints (1-3) in Auburn.

Kathleen McPherson also scored and Molly Sawtelle set up a goal for Traip. Olivia O’Leary made three saves.

Martha Geyer-Shaheen scored off of a pass from Rebecca Zimmerman to put St. Dom’s on the scoreboard. Hannah Kenney finished with 13 saves.

MT. ARARAT 3, MORSE 1: Alexa Gurney, Ema Hawkes and Bre McCourt scored in a span of seven minutes early in the second half, leading the Eagles (2-2) past the Shipbuilders (1-4-1) in Bath.

Gurney converted a cross from Eliza Libby at 8:24 of the second half. Libby also set up the goal by Hawkes just four minutes later, and McCourt finished a pass from Hawkes to make it 3-0.

Kaylee Creamer headed in a free kick by Wren Tetreault for Morse’s goal.

BRUNSWICK 3, LEWISTON 0: Isabella Banks scored twice and assisted on a goal by Molly Taub as the Dragons (4-2) shut out the Blue Devils (2-3-1) in Brunswick.

Lewiston keeper Gemma Landry had seven saves. Brunswick’s Aisley Snell didn’t have to make any saves.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 9, RANGELEY 0: Natalie Farrell had four goals and Serena Mower scored three as the Panthers (5-0-1) rolled past the Lakers (4-2) in Yarmouth.

Angel Huntsman and Lila Jackson rounded out the scoring.

CONY 2, OCEANSIDE 0: Andrea Richardson scored in each half to lead the Rams (1-4) past the Mariners (0-5) in Rockland.

Madeline Levesque assisted on Richardson’s first goal.

FIELD HOCKEY

MASSABESIC 6, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: An Emma Snyder hat trick helped the Mustangs (7-0) defeat the Red Riots (2-5) in Waterboro.

Micaela Jacobs finished with four assists. Camryn Champlin, Sydney Desimone and Izzy Hurlburt each chipped in with a goal.

Lydia Grant scored for South Portland, with an assist from Chloe McVane. Red Riots goalie Maddie Drolet faced 35 shots.

BONNY EAGLE 1, CHEVERUS 1: Chiara Root converted a pass from Riley Heacock in the second half to tie the game as Bonny Eagle (1-4-1) held Cheverus (3-1-2) to a draw in Portland.

Taylor Tory scored for Cheverus off a pass from Lucia Pompeo.

Lily O’Connor made 11 saves for the Scots, while Hannah Woodford of Cheverus had 10 stops.

FREEPORT 4, YARMOUTH 0: Aynslie Decker scored three minutes into the match and Ally Randall put in a rebound goal in the sixth minute as the Falcons (4-2-1) quickly took control in a win over the Clippers (3-3) in Yarmouth.

Autumn Golding and Sydney Silva scored late in the second half, and Rachel Harmon made a defensive save to help secure the shutout.

OCEANSIDE 2, ERSKINE ACADEMY 1: The Mariners (1-6) got goals from Erin Stevenson and Maria Protheroe and 10 saves from Alexa Barstow to defeat the Eagles (1-6) in South China.

SKOWHEGAN 7, MT. ARARAT 0: Alexis Michonski knocked in three goals for Skowhegan (6-0) in a win over the visiting Eagles (5-2).

Emily Reichenbach added two goals, and Hannah McKenney had a goal and two assists. Logan Wing was the other goal scorer.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »