CUMBERLAND — Nate Dudek scored off a corner kick with 1:43 left in the first half, and Waynflete’s 21-game unbeaten streak ended Saturday night with a 1-0 boys’ soccer loss against Greely.

It was the first defeat since the 2017 playoffs for Waynflete (3-1), the reigning Class C state champion.

Schuyler Wetmore made a diving save with 10 minutes left to preserve the lead for Greely (3-1-1).

SCARBOROUGH 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Zach Chaisson’s penalty kick with 15 minutes left broke a scoreless tie, and Evan Kelleher added a goal off a corner kick with three minutes to go as the Red Storm (3-0-2) blanked the Red Riots (3-1-1) in South Portland.

After a foul in the box, Chaisson beat Red Riots keeper Corey Gagne (six saves).

Danny Travers got the assist on Kelleher’s clincher.

Alex Bachmann made five saves for the Red Storm.

KENNEBUNK 2, CHEVERUS 1: Max Murray scored the tying goal in the second half and Sam Tartre got the winner as the Rams (4-0-1) rallied past the Stags (2-3-1) in Portland.

Tyler Hurlburt assisted on the winning goal.

Ethan Hammond put Cheverus on the board in the first half. Cheverus keeper Harrison Bell and Kennebunk’s Benson Furber each made nine saves.

PORTLAND 1, WESTBROOK 0: Anselmo Tela scored the only goal as the Bulldogs (5-1) beat the Blue Blazes (2-1-2) in Westbrook.

Henry Flynn made six saves for the shutout. Westbrook keeper Logan Orr finished with nine saves.

THORNTON ACADEMY 2, SANFORD 1: Alex McAlary tallied both goals for the Trojans (2-3) in a win over the Spartans (1-5) in Saco.

McAlary was successful on a penalty kick and an unassisted goal. Thornton keeper Nick Lea made two saves.

Ethan Hoenig scored an unassisted goal for Sanford, while Will Kiley recorded four saves.

GORHAM 3, DEERING 1: Travis Matheson, Sebastien Irish, and Joshiah Irish scored for Gorham (3-1-1) in a win at home against Deering (1-4-1).

Romain Salvi made four saves for Gorham.

Deering got a goal from David Muswaba and six saves from Max Morrione.

MASSABESIC 3, BIDDEFORD 0: Aman Zunser scored two goals to lead the Mustangs (1-5) past the Tigers (0-6) in Biddeford.

Jordan Steeves converted a penalty kick late in the game. Andrew Holmquist had an assist.

ST. DOMINIC 2, POLAND 0: Leo Naous and Zack Davis netted a goal apiece as the Saints (3-2) defeated the Knights (1-3) in Auburn.

Naous also assisted on Davis’ goal, while Jaden Webster got an assist on Naous’ goal.

Matt Gosselin recorded the shutout with three saves. David Cloutier made 12 saves for Poland.

YARMOUTH 8, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Cam Merrill had two goals and Thomas Kuhn added a goal and two assists as the Clippers (6-0) routed the Panthers (1-4-1) in Yarmouth.

Yarmouth also got goals from Alejandro Coury, Liam Ireland, Will Nicholas, David Hattan and Sutter Auger.

Isaac Owen and Charles Watson combined for the shutout, needing just one save. Alexandre Saul had 12 saves for the Panthers.

LISBON 7, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Jack Tibbetts collected two goals and two assists to lead the Greyhounds (5-1) past the Falcons (0-6) in Rumford.

FOOTBALL

WINTHROP 42, OAK HILL 21: Winthrop/Monmouth/Hall-Dale (1-2) rushed for 217 yards and got three touchdown runs from Jevin Smith (2-1) in a Class D South win over the Raiders at Wales.

Smith’s first two touchdowns – 5 and 13 yards – gave Winthrop a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter. He added an 11-yard TD run early in the third after Oak Hill pulled to within 21-14.

Ian Steele also rushed for a touchdown, Keegan Choate threw a 44-yard scoring pass to Gavin Perkins, and Steele clinched the victory with a 61-yard interception return.

Oak Hill quarterback Gavin Rawstron was 18 of 35 for 187 yards and three touchdowns – 40 yards to Caden Thompson, 23 to Liam Rodrigue and 20 to Jackson Arbour. Rawstron also had 13 carries for 68 yards.

