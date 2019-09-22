Our latest Super-Six polls for football, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey and volleyball. These polls were first released on Twitter at Twitter.com/foresports Sunday. The poll includes our core coverage area (coastal Cumberland County from Cape Elizabeth to Freeport) and is based solely on my opinion.
Football
1) Scarborough
2) South Portland
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Cheverus
5) Freeport
6) Deering
Boys’ soccer
1) Yarmouth
2) Falmouth
3) Portland
4) Scarborough
5) Greely
6) Waynflete
Girls’ soccer
1) Scarborough
2) Cheverus
3) Freeport
4) Falmouth
5) Cape Elizabeth
6) Yarmouth
Field hockey
1) Cheverus
2) Scarborough
3) Freeport
4) Falmouth
5) Yarmouth
6) Cape Elizabeth
Volleyball
1) Falmouth
2) Yarmouth
3) Cape Elizabeth
4) Scarborough
5) South Portland
6) Cheverus
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Giant pumpkins, pig races and more on opening day at 148th Cumberland County Fair
-
Boston Red Sox
Alex Cora reflects on how Red Sox missed playoffs after winning World Series
-
New England Patriots
Patriots improve to 3-0 with 30-14 win over Jets
-
Politics
Giuliani admits visiting Ukraine to ‘get dirt’ on Biden
-
Nation & World
Three dead, 4 hospitalized in Pittsburgh – all wore orange wristbands