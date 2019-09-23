TOPSHAM
Youth theater holding auditions for ‘Seussical’
Midcoast Youth Theater will hold auditions for its upcoming performances of “Seussical” from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Mid-Coast Presbyterian Church, 84 Main St.
The cast and crew of “Seussical” will bring to life many of Dr. Suess’ most famous characters, while weaving a narrative that incorporates elements of many of his stories through dance, songs and rhyming refrains.
Adults and children in kindergarten or older are encouraged to audition, and everyone who does will have a role in the production, to be performed Jan. 9-12 at Crooker Theatre at Brunswick High School.
Specific age groups and role audition time slots are listed on the website. For more information, go to www.midcoastyouththeater.org or email [email protected]
KENNEBUNKPORT
Organist, trumpeter to play 2 shows at church
The First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will host two free musical performances by acclaimed organist Frank Zimpel and trumpeter Alexander Pfeifer of Leipzig, Germany.
Zimpel and Pfeifer will play at First Church’s 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday, followed by a 2:30 p.m. concert of various musical styles and periods at the church, 141 North St.
All are welcome to attend. Free will donations are appreciated.
BRUNSWICK
College fair to be held Wednesday at school
Rosh Hashanah will be celebrated with services at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by Sept. 30 services at 9:15 a.m., a Torah Service from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and Tashlich at 12:30 p.m.
On Oct. 1, services will feature the music of Morton Gold, starting at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Torah Service from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Yom Kippur will be observed with a 6 p.m. Kol Nidra on Oct. 8 and a 9;15 a.m. service Oct. 9, with a Yizkor service at 11:15 a.m. and a service at 4:30 p.m. A Community Break Fast begins at 6:15 p.m.
Cantor Beth Strassler will lead services. No tickets are needed.
For more details, call Strassler at 590-1368, email [email protected] or go to etzchaimme.org.
