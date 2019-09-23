TOPSHAM

Youth theater holding auditions for ‘Seussical’



Midcoast Youth Theater will hold auditions for its upcoming performances of “Seussical” from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Mid-Coast Presbyterian Church, 84 Main St.

The cast and crew of “Seussical” will bring to life many of Dr. Suess’ most famous characters, while weaving a narrative that incorporates elements of many of his stories through dance, songs and rhyming refrains.

Adults and children in kindergarten or older are encouraged to audition, and everyone who does will have a role in the production, to be performed Jan. 9-12 at Crooker Theatre at Brunswick High School.

Specific age groups and role audition time slots are listed on the website. For more information, go to www.midcoastyouththeater.org or email [email protected]

KENNEBUNKPORT

Organist, trumpeter to play 2 shows at church

The First Congregational Church of Kennebunkport will host two free musical performances by acclaimed organist Frank Zimpel and trumpeter Alexander Pfeifer of Leipzig, Germany.

Zimpel and Pfeifer will play at First Church’s 9:30 a.m. service on Sunday, followed by a 2:30 p.m. concert of various musical styles and periods at the church, 141 North St.

All are welcome to attend. Free will donations are appreciated.

BRUNSWICK

College fair to be held Wednesday at school

Brunswick High School will host its annual Midcoast College Fair from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at 3581 Center Road.

About 100 colleges and universities from across the U.S. and Canada will be represented. In addition, the Finance Authority of Maine and the New England Board of Higher Education will be on hand to speak with students and parents about ways to cover the cost of higher education.

The fair is open to all Greater Brunswick high school students and their parents. Visit the Brunswick High School website, www.brunswick.k12.me.us/bhs , for a list of participating universities and colleges.

BIDDEFORD

Congregation announces high holiday schedule

Congregation Etz Chaim at 36 Bacon St. announces its 2019 high holiday schedule. Rosh Hashanah will be celebrated with services at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, followed by Sept. 30 services at 9:15 a.m., a Torah Service from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and Tashlich at 12:30 p.m. On Oct. 1, services will feature the music of Morton Gold, starting at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Torah Service from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Yom Kippur will be observed with a 6 p.m. Kol Nidra on Oct. 8 and a 9;15 a.m. service Oct. 9, with a Yizkor service at 11:15 a.m. and a service at 4:30 p.m. A Community Break Fast begins at 6:15 p.m. Cantor Beth Strassler will lead services. No tickets are needed. For more details, call Strassler at 590-1368, email [email protected] or go to etzchaimme.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: