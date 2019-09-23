Greater Portland

Books/Authors

Thursday 9/26

“Seeking Hyde,” debut novel by English professor Thomas Reed, 7 p.m., Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St. Free.

Tuesday 10/1

First Tuesday Book Club, noon, Mechanics’ Hall, 519 Congress St., “Northland” by Porter Fox. Bring lunch; drinks and sweets provided. All are welcome, [email protected]

Ongoing

Morning Book Group, 9:30-11 a.m. second Wednesday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Rd., Cape Elizabeth, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Writers’ Accountability Group, 10 a.m.-noon, third Wednesday, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth, all levels of expertise and genres welcome.

Evening Book Group, 7-8:30 p.m., third Thursday, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth.

Come! Sit! Read!, reading dog program, 3:30-5 p.m. first and third Tuesdays, Portland Public Library; 3-4 p.m. first and third Mondays, Riverton Branch Library, registration required, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/come-sit-read.

Journaling in the Library, 5:30-7 p.m., third Wednesday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, for teens and adults.

Many Voices Teen Book Group, 1-2 p.m., last Saturday, Portland Public Library, open to ages 12-19 interested in exploring diversity through contemporary YA fiction, [email protected], 871-1700, ext. 773.

Peaks Island Book Group, 129 Island Ave., 7-8 p.m. first Tuesday, 766-5540, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups.

Portland Public Library Book Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., third Tuesday, 871-1700, ext. 705, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups.

Riverton Book Group, 1600 Forest Ave., Portland, 6:30-7:30 p.m. second Thursday, 797-2915, portlandlibrary.com/highlight/love-bookgroups.

Betsy Ross House Book Group, 1:30 p.m. first Thursday, hosted by South Portland Library at Betsy Ross House in South Portland. Members choose books that are part of the mainstream cultural current, 767-7660, bit.ly/2EUGguO.

Life 101, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, 10:30 a.m. fourth Tuesday, books that improve quality of life, establish good habits, and live more creatively and happily, bit.ly/2KyESg4.

Morning Book Group, 10:30 a.m. third Tuesday, South Portland Public Library, informal group where newcomers always welcome, southportlandlibrary.com/book-groups.

The Branch Book Group, 6 p.m. first Monday, Memorial Branch Library, 155 Wescott Road, South Portland, new members always welcome, 775-1835.

Reader’s Circle, 7 p.m. last Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth; free and open to the public, registration not required.

Bulletin Board

Pineland Farms Corn Maze, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Oct. 28, $5 at the Market and the Smokehouse on the farm, 15 Farm View Dr., New Gloucester, www.facebook.com.pass required.

Saturday 9/28

Rabies Vaccine Clinic, 9-11 a.m., Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Rd., Cape Elizabeth. Open to cats and dogs in Greater Portland. Low, no cost.

Munjoy Hill Homecoming Celebration, noon-3 p.m. All welcome to a celebration of life on Munjoy Hill, Fort Sumner Park, 64 North St, Portland. Free,

Wednesday 10/2

Job Fairs, 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., Greater Portland CareerCenter, 151 Jetport Blvd., www.mainecareercenter.com.

Sunday 10/6

Blessing of the Animals, 2 p.m., Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road, (Route 77). Honors the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment. Public welcome.

Ongoing

Chess Club, Thomas Memorial Library, 9-11 a.m. Saturdays, 6 Scott Dyer Rd., Cape Elizabeth, for enthusiasts of all ages.

Sacred Harp Singing, 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland. Open community singing, free, all welcome.

Bingo, 5-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, hosted by Scarborough Lions at 201 John Roberts Rd., S. Portland, bit.ly/2Spel9b.

Scarborough Garden Club, 12:30 p.m. third Thursday, Hillcrest Retirement Center, 108 Hillcrest Ave. New members welcome, scarboroughgardenclub.org.

Scarborough Kiwanis, noon-1 p.m. every Friday, The Egg & I, 183 US Route One, Scarborough, breakfast and featured speaker, public welcome, Joyce Leary Clark at 329-8488 or [email protected]

Maine Genealogical Society, 12:30 p.m., first Saturday of every month, First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Free, guests welcome.

Yarmouth Farmers Market, 3-6 p.m. third Thursday, 317 Main St. Farmers, makers and artists, live entertainment, through Oct. 17.

Call for Volunteers

Wednesday 10/2

Blood Drive @ the Chocolate Factory, noon-5 p.m., Wilbur’s Chocolate Factory, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, wilburs.com.

Ongoing

Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, ongoing volunteer opportunities for caring people who can offer three to four hours per week, 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C, Scarborough, 772-0115.

American Red Cross needs volunteers in the disaster services, health and safety and administration departments, 874-1192, ext. 115.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine is looking for people who can positively impact a child a few hours each month, 773-5437, somebigs.org.

Cumberland Area Rides and Aging in Place need drivers, companions, and others to help older residents in Cumberland/N. Yarmouth. Drivers contact 829-3367, [email protected] Other volunteers contact [email protected], 245-8033.

Eastern Cemetery, volunteers needed to photograph and transcribe gravestones at the Portland site for Spirits Alive; conservationists and gardeners also needed, more at spiritsalive.org/index.htm.

HART Cat Shelter: Ongoing need for morning volunteers from 8-11 a.m., 302 Range Road, Cumberland. Apply at hartofme.com or 829-4116.

Hospice volunteers wanted to be part of the VNA Home Health Hospice team, bringing comfort to those facing a terminal illness. Contact Beth Simmons at 400-8852 or [email protected]

Portland Area Villages seeks volunteers to help seniors age in place, including transportation, errands, calls/visits, light housework and gardening, 370-1896, [email protected] to learn more.

Refugee and Immigration Services, a program of Catholic Charities Maine, has an ongoing need for volunteers to assist refugees, 881-8550.

Road To Recovery needs drivers to transport cancer patients to treatment in Cumberland County. Must be 18 or older, with a valid license, reliable vehicle, clean driving record and proof of insurance. Free training, American Cancer Society, 800-227-2345, or cancer.org.

Yarmouth Senior Programs, volunteers needed for Friendly Visitor Program, Phone Pals Program, and a Handy Helper Service to assist local elders. Contact Maureen Brosnan at 835-9866 or [email protected]

Dining Out

Saturday 9/28

Disaster Relief Bean Supper, 5-6 p.m., West Falmouth Baptist Church, 18 Mountian Rd., includes casseroles, pies, homemade pickles & relishes. Adults/$8, kids/$4, benefits Hurricane Dorian victims.

Friday 10/4

Free Friday Lunch Buffet, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Rd., North Yarmouth. Haddock chowder, a monthly special, biscuits, beverages and desserts.

Saturday 10/5

Bean Supper, 4-6 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church. 55 Mussey Rd. Includes chop suey, mac & cheese, homemade breads and desserts, adults/$8, kids/$4.

Friday 10/6

Chicken Pie Supper, tickets sold only from 1-3 p.m. for Oct. 25 event at North Yarmouth Congregational Church, 3 Gray Rd., with seatings at 4:30 & 6 p.m. Purchase at the church, call 829-3644 or email [email protected]

Saturday 10/12

Lions Club Lobster Dinner, 5-7 p.m., 1 Wheeler Rd., Cape Elizabeth. Includes corn, potato, and blueberry cake, BYOB; $14 for one lobster, $19 for two. Call Mike at 653-5978 by Oct. 9 to reserve.

Ongoing

Free Dinner, 5:30-6:30 p.m. every Thursday, St. Peters Episcopal Church, 678 Washington St., Portland, handicapped accessible, 878-1989.

Free Meal, 5 p.m. every Wednesday, Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Health

Ongoing

AARP/Alzheimer’s Association Resource Finder, programs, events, services, housing options, www.communityresourcefinder.org.

Dempsey Center, free wellness classes, complementary therapies, nutritional counseling for cancer patients and their families, 778 Main St., South Portland, www.dempseycenter.org, 774-2200.

Introduction to the Dempsey Center – South Portland: Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.; Thursdays, 3 p.m. Comprehensive overview of free services available, register online or call 774-2200.

Mammograms/Pap Test available at no cost for women 40-64 through Maine Breast and Cervical Health Program, 874-8942 or 800-350-5180.

Mindful Tuesdays, 10-11:30 a.m., Mason-Motz Activity Center, Falmouth, mindfulness, stress reduction and/or relaxation skills with Sue Young, through summer.

The Good Morning Program, free safety check-in call 7 days/week for seniors/disabled in Brunswick, Harpswell and Freeport. Call Brunswick Police Department for details at 725-6621, ext. 4310.

Yarmouth Reassurance Program: seniors, the infirm, disabled or adults living alone can call the Yarmouth Police Department daily to confirm well-being, call 846-3333 for an application.

Southern Maine Agency on Aging on Aging specialist available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Support & resources for older adults & caregivers, 835-9866 or [email protected]

Just for Kids

Tuesday 10/1

Baby Builders, 10:30-11:30 a.m., South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, South Portland. New weekly building and playing program for newborns to age 4. Free, southportlandlibrary.com.

Ongoing

Anime Club, 2:30-4 p.m. Mondays, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Rd., Cape Elizabeth. Age 13 and up can watch, craft, and generally geek out over all things Anime and Manga, no registration required.

Chess Club, 9-11 a.m., Thomas Memorial Library, all ages welcome to drop in.

Crafternoons, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library, drop-in for age 10 and older.

Dungeons & Dragons Club, 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library. Open to age 11 and older, Registration required, thomasmemoriallibrary.org.

Families Discover Great Artists, 3-4 p.m. first Saturday, Thomas Memorial Library, drop-in for ages 4 and older.

First Friday Games & Film Night, 5:30-8 p.m. first Friday of each month, Cape Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 280 Ocean House Road. Giant games for both young kids and teens; film at 6:30 p.m., refreshments available, free and open to the public.

Art Time for Kids, 11-11:45 a.m. Saturdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Road, freestyle with stories and music.

Baby Singalong, Falmouth Memorial Library, 4 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. Fridays & Saturdays; Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. Mondays; Toddler Yoga, 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday of the month; Infant/Toddler Story Time Tuesday 10 and 10:15 a.m.; Pre-School Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. Thursdays, 781-2351.

Friday Fun, Falmouth Memorial Library, different activities weekly 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Board Game Café, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., second Saturday, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, varying selection.

Baby and Me, 10-11 a.m. Mondays, Freeport Community Library, social time for infants and caregivers with toys and music, 865-3307, www.freeportlibrary.com.

Lego Club, 3:45-4:45 p.m. third Wednesday for ages 5-11, Freeport Community Library, supervision required.

Sign Language Story Time, 10-10:30 a.m., first Tuesday through August, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Dr., for newborns to age 6.

Wolfe’s Neck Center, Freeport, variety of farm/nature programs daily for all ages, www.wolfesneck.org/calendar.

Yoga for Toddlers & Preschoolers, 10:30-11 a.m. first Tuesday through August, Freeport Community Library.

Burbank Chess Club for Kids, 10:30-noon last Saturday, Burbank Branch Library, 377 Stevens Ave., Portland, all abilities welcome, free and open to the public, 774-4229, [email protected]

Family Story Play Yoga, 11-11:45 a.m., third Saturday, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square.

Many Voices Teen Book Group, 2:30-3:30 p.m., second Wednesday, Portland Public Library, open to ages 12-19 who are interested in exploring diversity through contemporary YA fiction, 871-1700, ext. 773.

Spanish Language Story Time, 10:30-11 a.m. first Thursday, Portland Public Library, stories, songs and dances for newborns through age 5.

Teen After Hours, 6-8 p.m., first Friday, Portland Public Library, includes pizza along with video, board and card games and movies. Space is limited, must register at the teen desk.

Baby Builders, 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway. Duplos, free play and socializing for newborns to age 4.

LEGOs in the Library, 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Wednesday during the school year, South Portland Public Library, for ages 5 and up.

Letter Zoo, 10:30 a.m. Fridays, South Portland Public Library, stories and songs for ages 3-5.

Toddle Town, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, South Portland Public Library, songs, rhymes and bounces for ages 1-3.

Children’s Story Hours: Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth: Baby Bounces and Books, 10:15-10:35 a.m., Fridays; Tales and Tunes, preschool story hour 10:30-11 a.m. Thursdays; Tales for Twos, 11-11:30 a.m. Fridays.

LitWits, 4:15-4:45 p.m., third Thursday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, for grade 6 and up. Registration required through [email protected]

Tail Waggin’ Tales, reading program with therapy dogs, 15-minute increments 3:30-4:30 p.m. every Friday, Merrill Memorial Library, Yarmouth, [email protected] sign up.

Support

Ongoing

Aging in Place Cumberland: free rides for older Cumberland/N. Yarmouth residents, Handy Helpers for minor repairs; medical equipment loans; Friendly Visitor program. To apply or refer, 245-8033, [email protected], AIPCumberland.org. For rides, 829-3367, [email protected]

Dempsey Center – South Portland, free support groups and classes for cancer patients and their families, www.dempseycenter.org, 774-2200.

Family Crisis Services, local domestic violence resource center serving Cumberland County with legal help, shelter and support. For information about support groups held in Bridgton, Brunswick, or Portland call 874-1973; 24-hour hotline 800-537-6066, throughthesedoors.org.

Food Addicts in Recovery Anonymous, 12 Step Program addresses food obsession, overeating, undereating and bulimia. Find a local meeting at www.foodaddicts.org, 775-2132.

Grief Support for Individuals and Groups, Hospice of Southern Maine, 180 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, contact Carol Schoneberg-Robinson for schedule, 289-3651, [email protected]

Hospice Grief Support Group, Compassus, 23 Spring St., Suite C, Scarborough, 761-6967, compassushealthcare.com.

Introduction to the Dempsey Center – South Portland: Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.; Wednesdays 11:30 a.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m.; Comprehensive overview of free services available, register online at dempseycenter.org or call 774-2200.

Kids First Center, Nonesuch River Plaza, 51 US Route 1, Suite S, Scarborough, educational support for parents and children experiencing separation, divorce and/or co-parenting, 761-2709, [email protected], kidsfirstcenter.org.

LaLeche League, every Wednesday, 9:30-11 a.m., Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, lllofmenh.org/portland.html.

Living Well in North Yarmouth free ride service, call Steven Palmer at 829-6230.

Maine Buddy Program provides one-to-one, peer support from trained volunteers for adults dealing with cancer, dempseycenter.org, 774-2200.

Maine Cancer Mentors, a program of the Dempsey Center, matches cancer patients with trained volunteer mentors to provide emotional support from someone who’s been there. Call 795-8250 or visit dempseycenter.org/cancer-mentors to learn more.

Mended Hearts Cardiac Support Group, 6-8 p.m. first Thursday most months, Maine Medical Center Learning Resource Center, 100 West Campus Drive, Scarborough. Support also available in person, by phone or email. Contact Robyn Shaw for more information at 523-0883, [email protected]

Overeaters Anonymous, find local meetings at oamaine.org.

Parkinson’s Disease weekly support group, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Wednesdays, Casco Bay YMCA, 14 Old South Freeport Road, Freeport, for patients, family, caregivers, 865-3417.

S.M.A.R.T. Recovery, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays & Fridays, Amistad Peer Support and Recovery Center, 66 State St., Portland, alternative or supplement to traditional 12-step groups, contact Jim at 787-1212.

South Portland Food Cupboard, 130 Thadeus St., 8:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday and 5-7 p.m. first Wednesday of the month for residents of South Portland, Scarborough, Cape Elizabeth, and surrounding communities, 874-0379, southportlandfoodcupboard.org.

The Center for Grieving Children, free bereavement peer support groups for ages 3-18, their parents and caregivers, young adults, bereaved parents and widow/widowers/partners. The Tender Living Care Program offers peer support to everyone in the family facing a life-impacting illness, 775-5216, cgcmaine.org 555 Forest Ave., Portland.

Together With Alzheimer’s, drop-in support group for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s/dementia, 7 p.m. every Wednesday, Sacred Heart Parish Center, Conference Room, 232 Main St., Yarmouth, [email protected]

TOPS Club, weight-loss support group, find a local meeting at tops.org/tops/TOPS/FindAMeeting.aspx.

Wellness Through Art, 2-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Amistad Peer Support and Recovery Center, 66 State St., Portland, peer-led, recovery focused art group. Contact Patrick at 618-0318.

Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, connects resources such as clothing, heating assistance, food and rides to people in need, ycan.info.

Workshops/Walks/Talks

Freeport Trail Challenge: hike four trails in September and October for a chance to win a prize, Freeport Conservation Trust, 57 Depot St. Free, freeportconservationtrust.org.

Wednesday 9/25

“Social Security and Your Retirement, “11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Abromson Center, Rooms 214/215, University of Southern Maine, 88 Bedford St., Portland. Free.

Thursday 9/26

Leah Triplett Harrington, 6 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Lecture by arts writer and curator. Free, www.space538.org.

Thursday 10/3

“How to Keep Meds Safe and Local Drug Trends,” 10:30 a.m., hosted by Casco Bay CAN and Cumberland PD at Cumberland Town Hall.

Friday 10/6

Scarborough Historical Society, 2-3 p.m., Scarborough Public Library, 48 Gorham Rd. Program: “The King Trunk” by curator of Scarborough Historical Society. Free and open to the public.

Ongoing

Democracy Cafe, 6:30-8 p.m., second Tuesday, Thomas Memorial Library, 6 Scott Dyer Rd., Cape Elizabeth.

Knitting Group, 1 p.m. Mondays, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth.

Maine Wildlife Lecture Series, 6:30-7:30 p.m. 2nd Thursdays, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth.

Senior Tech, 10:30 a.m.-noon, fourth Wednesday, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth, bring questions and devices.

Songwriting Workshop, 6:15-8:15 p.m. fourth Tuesday through the end of the year, Thomas Memorial Library, Cape Elizabeth. All abilities welcome to learn from award-winning songwriter Jud Caswell.

A Common Yarn Needlework Group, 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Falmouth Memorial Library, 5 Lunt Rd., 781-2351.

Tech Help Tuesday, 3:30-4:30 p.m., Falmouth Memorial Library, drop-in help from the high school tech team.

Adult Coloring Group, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Dr., materials provided. Free and open to the public.

Eastern Cemetery Walking Tours, 11 a.m. daily to October, reserve at www.spiritsalive.org/index.htm or day of, Congress Street gate, Portland, $10, students/seniors $5, cash or check only, benefits Spirits Alive!

Essentials of College Planning, Portland, free for adults 19 and older, to register or more information, call 1-800-281-3703, or see meoc.maine.edu.

Greater Portland Landmarks Walking Tours, five different historical walks offered through Oct. 18, $10/$8 in advance, portlandlandmarks.org/tours.

Job Corps Training Information, Maine Job Corps, 190 Lancaster St., Portland, call 631-1453 for schedule.

Maine Job Seekers: free classes about employment, services and programs, Maine Department of Labor, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland, mainecareercenter.com, 822-3300.

Unemployed Professional Group, 8:30 a.m.-noon Tuesdays, Greater Portland Career Center, 151 Jetport Blvd., Portland, registration not required.

Maine Genealogical Society, Greater Portland Chapter, 12:30 p.m. first Saturday, First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland. Free, guests welcome, 409-6205.

Spanish Group, 10 a.m. Wednesdays, South Portland Public Library, 482 Broadway, all levels welcome.

Technology Tutoring at Portland Public Libraries, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Riverton, 1st Wednesday of the month; Burbank, 3rd Wednesday; Peaks Island, 2nd Wednesday; Main Branch, 4th Wednesday. Registration required, 871-1700 x 708.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: