Greater Portland

Exhibits

Barbara Morris Goodbody Collection, The Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, USM’s Glickman Library, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, 90+ works, to Oct. 30.

“Faces of the Camino,” Donald Verger Photography, Glickman Library, University of Southern Maine, 314 Forest Ave., Portland, to Oct. 15.

“Immersion,” Creative Portland, 84 Free St., 20 artists interpret the theme, to Oct. 25.

“The Art of the Comic,” UNE Art Gallery, 716 Stevens Ave., Portland, through Oct. 6, www.une.edu.

Louisa Wickard Paintings, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth, to Nov. 9.

Royal River Art League, Stonewall Gallery at Yarmouth History Center, 118 East Elm St., recent work by members, to Nov. 2.

Ongoing

“Holding Up the Sky,” Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Honors the First People of Maine, to February 2020.

Film

Thursday 9/26

“Wilderness and Spirit: A Mountain Called Katahdin,” 6 p.m., Maine Historical Society, 489 Congress St., Portland. Rare footage of the Katahdin 100 Run of the Penobscot people and more. Free and open to the public.

Monday 9/30

“Pom,” (PG-13), 1 p.m., Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. Free and open to the public.

Ongoing

Portland Museum of Art, screenings inspired by exhibits, new work by local and emerging talent, conversations with filmmakers, documentary subjects, and scholars, portlandmuseum.org/events/movies.

Southworth Planetarium, USM Science Building, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, 780-4249.

Museums

Maine Jewish Hall of Fame: grand opening of permanent exhibit, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Ongoing

Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday, 142 Free St., Portland, 828-1234, kitetails.org.

International Cryptozoology Museum, 4 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland, call 518-9496 for hours.

Maine Historical Society Museum, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 489 Congress St., Portland, 774-1822, mainehistory.org.

Maine Jewish Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday or by appointment, 267 Congress St., Portland, 773-2339, mainejewishmuseum.org.

Narrow Gauge Railroad & Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. daily to Oct. 27, with trains on the hour, admission $6-$10, mainenarrowgauge.org

Portland Museum of Art, Congress Square, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Saturday & and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday & Friday; free admission Friday nights 4-8 p.m., portlandmuseum.org.

Victoria Mansion, 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m. daily, 109 Danforth St., $5-$16, victoriamansion.org/your-visit.

Yarmouth History Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 118 East Elm St., Yarmouth, 846-6259, yarmouthmehistory.org/.

Music

Wednesday 9/25

Collective Soul, 8 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, $55.

The Vanilla Factory, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. Classic and alt rock, see flasklounge.com for time.

Random Ideas w/ The Road To Ruin and Body Electric, 9 p.m., Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland.

Thursday 9/26

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 6-7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport, vintage Americana, $12, www.cadenzafreeport.com.

Brett Wilson of Roots Of Creation, 7 p.m., The Thirsty Pig, 37 Exchange St., Portland.

Friday on a Thursday, 9 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. Kyle Friday, local multi-instrumentalist, portcityblue.com.

Friday 9/27

Colour My World: A Tribute to the Band Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. Includes Rustic Overtones, Viva and the Reinforcements, Papa Tim and the Desperate Man’s Blues.

4th Friday Jazz, 8 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland, thedogfishcompany.com.

BEYDAY: Beyoncé Tribute, 8 p.m. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland.

Candlebox, 9 p.m. Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland, $25.

International Showcase, 6 p.m., Congress Square Park, corner of High and Congress streets, Portland. Free.

Jens Korndoerfer, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. www.porttix.com.

Keep Flying, The Long Year & Adulting, 8:30 p.m., Geno’s Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland. Punk rock/emo/pop punk.

Saturday 9/28

Barn Disco 2019, 8 p.m., Shady Oaks Farm, 30 Fowler Road, Cape Elizabeth. Celebrate solstice in a huge horse barn, $20-$25, barndisco.com.

Carl Dimow Quartet, 6 p.m., Blue, 650A Congress St, Portland.

Chris Ross and the North with These Wild Plains, 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12-$15, onelongfellowsquare.com.

Drag It Up, 9 p.m., Portland’s kicking, flipping and splitting drag queen Kat Walker at Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland.

Ongoing

Bess Jacques & The Strays, 7 p.m., Sundays, MJ’s Wine Bar, 1 City Center, Portland. Free, www.bessjacques.com.

Blue, 650A Congress Street, Portland, live music Tuesday-Sunday, 21+, by donation, portcityblue.com/event-calendar.

Irish Music Sessions: 6-8 p.m. Mondays, O’Reilly’s Cure, Route 1, Scarborough, oreillyscure.com.

Karaoke @ SPT, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. every Wednesday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W. Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Dance Party with rotating DJs, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. every Friday, Spring Point Tavern, 175 Benjamin W Pickett St., South Portland. Free.

Theater/Dance

“Immigrant Garden,” Thursdays-Saturdays to Sept. 28, Footlights Theatre, 190 US Route 1, Falmouth, about an English garden and unearthing hidden places, $18-$20, www.thefootlightstheatre.com.

“The Clean House,” Sept. 24-Oct.14, Portland Stage Company, Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland. Whimsical tale about cleaning, relationships and finding the perfect apple. $32-$60, www.portlandstage.org.

“Matilda The Musical,” Lyric Theatre, 176 Sawyer St., South Portland, through Sept. 29, http://www.lyricmusictheater.org.

“Radiant Vermin,” by Philip Ridley, Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, Sept. 26- Oct. 13, dark comedy, pay-what-you-can to $23, www.madhorse.com, 747-4148.

“The Wedding Singer,” Friday-Sunday through Oct. 6, The Portland Players Theater, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, www.portlandplayers.org.

Wednesday 9/25

Kevin O’Leary’s Rock & Roll, 7 p.m., Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., For Rake Donovan, the ’60s was a decade created by and belonging to his generation, $25, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Friday 9/27

ComedySportz Maine, 8 p.m., The Fresnel Theater, 17 Free St., Portland. Teams of professional players compete for laughs and points, $10-$15, www.thefresneltheater.org.

Saturday 9/28

Paquita & The Firebird, 2 & 7 p.m., Maine State Ballet, 348 US Route 1, Falmouth. -3:30 p.m., Stravinsky score tells the story of a quest to free a princess, $15-$20, www.mainestateballet.org.

George Lopez: The Wall World Tour, 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $49.50 – $247.50.

Midcoast

Auditions

Saturday 9/29

“Seussical the Musical,” 1-5 p.m., for Midcoast Youth Theater at Mid-Coast Presbyterian Church, 84 Main St., Topsham, www.midcoatyouththeater.org.

Exhibits

Freeport Fall Festival, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Oct. 4-6, Downtown Freeport, works ranging from photography, oil, watercolor, mixed media, fine craft, and jewelry with live musical performances.

“Gathering,” variety of distinguished creations at ICON, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, closing Oct. 19.

Film

Ongoing

Eveningstar Cinema, 149 Maine St., Brunswick, classically romantic environment for fantasy, pleasure, adventure and fun, eveningstarcinema.com.

Frontier, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, independent, documentary, art, adventure, and foreign film, explorefrontier.com/events/film.

Galleries

“Embracing the Unexpected,” Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, works in several genres by a quartet of Maine artists, through Oct. 9.

“A Sense of Time and Place: Four Seasons Maine,” new work by Jean Kigel, Gallery One, 1 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor, on view to Oct. 15.

Ongoing

Centre St. Arts Gallery, 11 Centre St., Bath, 442-0300, centrestartsgallery.blogspot.com.

Chocolate Church Art Gallery, 804 Washington St., Bath, 442-8455, bit.ly/2Gy51hS.

Frontier Cafe, Fort Andross, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, 725-8820, explorefrontier.com.

Gallery at UUCB, 1 Middle St., Brunswick, 729-8515, uubrunswick.org/church-activities.

The Green Lion Gallery, 23 Center St., Bath, greenlionart.com.

ICON Contemporary Art, 19 Mason St., Brunswick, 725-8157, bit.ly/2ByW2Hx.

LaMarche Gallery, David Saul Smith Union, Bowdoin College, Brunswick, 725-3902, bit.ly/2rOilEE.

The Gallery at Widgeon Cove, Route 123, Harpswell. Thursday through Saturday, 11 to 5, or watch for the open flag, 833-6081, www.widgeoncove.com.

Maine Fiberarts Gallery, 13 Main St., Topsham, 721-0678.

Markings Gallery, 50 Front St., Bath, 443-1499, markingsgallery.com.

Points of View Art Gallery, Brunswick Business Center, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick, 373-9300, povartistsmaine.com.

Sarah Greenier Gallery, 428 Middle St., Bath, 443-3936, sarahgreenier.com.

Whatnot Gallery at Spindleworks, 7 Lincoln St., Brunswick, 725-8820, spindleworks.org.

Museums

“Art Purposes: Object Lessons for the Liberal Arts,” Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick. Free, www.bowdoin.edu, to Nov. 10.

Ongoing

Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Rd., Boothbay, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily to Oct. 14, rail trips on the hour 11 a.m.-4 p.m., railwayvillage.org.

Maine Maritime Museum, 243 Washington St., Bath, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. daily year-round, mainemaritimemuseum.org.

Bowdoin College Museum of Art, 245 Maine St., Brunswick, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3275, bowdoin.edu/art-museum. Free.

Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, 9 South Campus Drive, Bowdoin College, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday; 2-5 p.m. Sunday, 725-3416, bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum/. Free.

Music

Friday 9/27

Colour My World – A Tribute To The Band Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot Rd., Freeport, bands include Rustic Overtones, Tame and Temper, Viva and the Reinforcements, Youngerbloods, $15/$20, brownpapertickets.com.

Karaoke with Stormin’ Norman, 8:30 p.m.-midnight, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 38 Centre St., Bath. byrnesirishpub.com.

Saturday 9/28

“The Last Waltz,” Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath. Locals recreate classic concert, $15/advance, $17/door, 442-8455, www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

“Hello Walls – Classic Country,” 6:30 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot Street, Freeport. Featuring Stephanie Fogg as Tammy Wynette, $10, www.brownpapertickets.com.

Friday 10/4

Newpoli, 7:30 p.m., Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, Taranta, Mediterranean music, $25-$28, www.chocolatechurcharts.org.

Not 2 Sharp, 6 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot Street, Freeport, 4 piece acoustic band, $12, www.facebook.com.

Novel Jazz Septet, 8 p.m., Frontier Theater, 14 Maine St., Fort Andross, Brunswick, $18, www.explorefrontier.com.

Ongoing

Irish Music Sessions, 7-9 p.m. Mondays, Byrnes Irish Pub, Centre Street, Bath; 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Byrnes Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick, byrnesirishpub.com.

Side Door Coffeehouse, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, 1 Middle St., third Friday of the month, open mic sign-up 6:45 p.m., followed by feature performer, by donation, bit.ly/2EyUGj0.

Theater/Dance

The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged), 7:30 p.m., Sept. 27 & 28, The Theater Project, 14 School St., Brunswick. www.facebook.com.

Friday 9/27

Folk Dance Brunswick, 6:30 p.m., People Plus, 35 Union St., Brunswick. Many dances taught; no partner needed, www.folkdancebrunswick.com.

Saturday 9/28

Harvest Dance, 6 p.m., Mallet Barn, Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport. Featuring the Mallett Brothers Band, local food & brews.

