Mixtape # 1

3-5 p.m. Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8 per family. On Facebook.

Time to put on your dancing shoes, even if you need help tying the laces. Mixtape #1 is a two-hour family dance party with a playlist by DJ Ponyfarm and all-ages art activities led by students of MECA’s master’s in teaching program. There will also be a set of live tunes from Skulken, a family band with fun jams like “My Annoying Little Brother” and “Spongebob.” Drinks and snacks will be available for the young ones and, oh yes, a full bar for adults.

Munjoy Hill Homecoming Celebration

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday (rain date Sunday). Fort Sumner Park, 64 North St., Portland, free. On Facebook.

Whether you’re a Munjoy Hill resident or just fan of the scenic and historic Portland neighborhood, you’re invited to an afternoon of music, stories, lore, trivia, games, arts and crafts and snacks. Munjoy Hill Neighborhood Organization is hosting the festivities, and the schedule includes a self-guided family scavenger hunt, a recording session during which impressions and memories of the hill will be documented in audio form, musical performances from Ronda Dale Duo and Truth About Daisies, Munjoy Hill trivia and more.

FallFest Fundraiser

5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark, free admission. denmarkarts.org

Denmark Arts Center has called the historic 1883 Odd Fellows Hall home for 25 years and is marking the anniversary with a fabulous fall celebration. Appetizers and beverages will be available from Patch Farm and Saco River Brewing. You’ll also find tempting savory and sweet offerings from Standard Gastropub and Bavarian Chocolate Haus. You can support the arts center’s growth and sustainability by not only eating and drinking but by bidding on auction items, trying your luck with the spin-to-win wheel and purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets. Part of Denmark Arts Center’s mission is to inspire growth, creativity and community through the arts. Here’s your chance to help them do just that.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: